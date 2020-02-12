St. Peter (56082)

Today

Intermittent light snow and snow showers. Increasingly windy this afternoon. Morning high of 33F with temps falling sharply to near 10. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low near -15F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.