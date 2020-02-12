The following is a list of statuses for local schools Wednesday, Feb. 12. Check with your local district for more details.
Cleveland Public School - The school will be closing at 12:30 p.m. No after school activities. No afternoon Preschool. SAC students to be picked up by no later than 2 p.m.
John Ireland Catholic School - NO ANNOUNCEMENT
Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools - EARLY RELEASE: All Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools will be closing early on, due to pending inclement weather. Hilltop will be closing at 12:40; the middle/high school will be closing at 12:50; Park Elementary School will be closing at 1. No afternoon preschool. Kids Club parents, upon school dismissal times, will need to pick up their children as soon as possible.
Minnesota New Country School - NO ANNOUNCEMENT
Nicollet Public School - NO ANNOUNCEMENT
St. Anne's School - School will be closing at 12:45 p.m. today, February 12, 2020, due to impending inclement weather.
St. Peter Public Schools - EARLY RELEASE: Due to expected inclement weather, St. Peter Public Schools are closing early. The following are the dismissal times: Early Childhood-12:30 p.m.; South-12:45 p.m.; North-12:50 p.m.; High School-12:50 p.m. & Middle School-1 p.m. All after school activities are canceled.
Tri-City United Public Schools - NO ANNOUNCEMENT