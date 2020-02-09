With heavy snowfall impacting the area, local cities will utilize different policies to help with snow removal. The following are outlines of the policies for individual communities when snowfall occurs.
Le Center
Following a 1 inch or more snowfall, no vehicle or trailer of any kind can be parked on any public street of any residential or business district until the streets of the city of Le Center have been plowed open from curb to curb. Any motor or recreational vehicle or trailer shall be cited by the city of Le Center Police Department and/or towed at the expense of the owner of any motor or recreational vehicle or trailer found to be in violation of this ordinance.
City crews remove snow from approximately 50 miles of street within the city. The city of Le Center routinely removes snow from all paved city streets within the city limits. Snow removal is primarily the responsibility of the Street, Park and Facilities Sections in the Public Works Maintenance Division.
Le Sueur
With more than 2 inches of snow accumulation, the Streets and Parks Department declared a snow emergency Sunday. The snow emergency starts 2 a.m. Monday and lasts until 2 a.m. Wednesday.
A Snow Emergency may be declared when at least 2 inches of snow has been received in a 24-hour period. Snow emergencies are declared to allow snow plow crews to clear roadways for movement of fire, health, police and emergency traffic, as well as to ensure the safety of the community. Additionally, the snow emergency restricts parking in city-owned lots in the downtown area so that the snow can be removed from those parking lots. The start time for the Snow Emergency will be declared in the announcement and the emergency remains in effect until all streets have been plowed curb to curb.
There is no parking on city streets until the snow has been plowed from curb to curb, even if the precipitation has stopped. Parking is only allowed in city designated parking areas. Vehicles parked in violation of snow emergency rules will be towed and are subject to fees outlined in the city of Le Sueur Governmental Fee Schedule.
St. Peter
A snow emergency was called in St. Peter Sunday morning, beginning at midnight Monday. The emergency lasts through Monday night. Residents should keep vehicles off the street even if your street appears to have been plowed curb to curb.
In St. Peter, if a snow emergency is called, it will always be before 5 p.m. and will take effect at midnight after the declaration. The declaration will be in effect for at least 48 hours. For more details about the rules, check out this website, www.saintpetermn.gov/city-snow-emergency-rules.