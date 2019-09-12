A flash flood watch is in effect for area counties into at least Thursday night, as rain is expected to pick up again Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service watch include much of central and southern Minnesota, along with portions of central Wisconsin. Local counties included are Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley, Scott, Goodhue, Rice, Steele, Waseca and Blue Earth.
Periods of heavy rainfall are expected to push across the area through the afternoon and into the evening, exacerbating flooding issues from rains on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected Thursday, with 3 to 5 inches in some areas.
According to the NWS, recent heavy rainfall has led to very moist soil conditions and elevated streams and creeks across much of central and southern Minnesota. The combination of high rainfall rates and wet soil has led to rapid runoff and areas of flash flooding.