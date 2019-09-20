St. Peter Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Gustavus Adolphus College student.
Alexander John-Louis Sarlis, 20, was last seen leaving campus Sept. 13. In a missing person alert sent statewide by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities say they are concerned for Sarlis' welfare.
Sarlis is described as a white man, 5-feet-11-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to visit the Twin Cities area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call St. Peter Police at 507-931-1550.