Another bout of mostly light snow made its way across Minnesota Wednesday, but that’s just the start of the wintry weather. Forecasters say that will be followed by dangerous cold and a major snowstorm.
As temperatures continue to drop, Thursday morning will be dangerously cold, with the entire state likely to start the day below zero. Adding in the wind, wind chills for most of the state will dip to minus 20 to minus 35 degrees at times overnight Wednesday and through Thursday morning.
Daytime temperatures also remain cold, with northern Minnesota below zero, and southern Minnesota only seeing single-digit highs.
Despite the cold, Thursday will likely be the sunniest day of the week, with sunshine through the afternoon. By late afternoon clouds increase again ahead of our next storm.
A crippling snowstorm hits Friday
A major winter storm starts spreading snow across southern Minnesota overnight Thursday, and the entire state will likely see snow by Friday morning.
Southern Minnesota could also see light freezing rain mix in late Friday. Snow will continue all of Friday and through Saturday morning, before slowly clearing out Saturday afternoon.
Right now, it looks as though the center of the storm may track just south of Minnesota, bringing the heaviest snow to southern Minnesota, where almost everyone could see at least 6 inches.
Totals could be slightly less for northern Minnesota, being farther from the storm center.
It also looks like a heavier corridor of snow could set up in south central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, where widespread areas of 8 inches or more are likely. Some models bring that heavier snow band potential closer to a foot of snow.
So, while there is some uncertainly of the exact area that will see the heaviest snow, and how high the totals will go, this will be a major snow event with severe travel impacts Friday and Saturday.
Another concern with this storm is high winds both Friday and Saturday, with gusts that will exceed 30 mph for almost the entire state.
Especially on Saturday, that could cause reduced visibility with areas of blowing snow.
The winter storm that moves in Friday briefly warms temperatures back into the 20s, then sends temperatures crashing Saturday, leaving the entire state back below zero by Sunday morning.
Very cold air stays over Minnesota the first few days of next week, with highs only in the single digits and a few places that never make it above zero.