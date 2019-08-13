Sirens went off in Waseca County, Nicollet County and Le Sueur County after 3 p.m. Tuesday, due to tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, a strong thunderstorm is affecting parts of Le Sueur, Nicollet and Blue Earth counties. Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds, and one or more funnel clouds have been observed.
A tornado warning was issued in Waseca County and Le Sueur County until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
During a tornado or severe thunderstorm, residents are advised to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.