The following is a list of statuses for local schools Friday, Jan. 17. Many school-related activities are also cancelled for Saturday, Jan. 18. Check with your local district.
Cleveland Public School - CLOSED: K-12 e-learning day in effect.
John Ireland Catholic School - CLOSED
Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools - CLOSED
Minnesota New Country School - CLOSED
Nicollet Public School - TBD
St. Anne's School - CLOSED
St. Peter Public Schools - CLOSED: Flexible learning day.
Tri-City United Public Schools - CLOSED: Blended learning day. Kidzone/WRAP planning to open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.