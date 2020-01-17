St. Peter (56082)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. High around 25F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times this evening. The snow is most likely to accumulate late. Low 12F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.