The following is a list of statuses for local schools Friday, Jan. 17. Many school-related activities are also cancelled for Saturday, Jan. 18. Check with your local district.

Cleveland Public School - CLOSED: K-12 e-learning day in effect.

John Ireland Catholic School - CLOSED

Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools - CLOSED

Minnesota New Country School - CLOSED

Nicollet Public School - TBD

St. Anne's School - CLOSED

St. Peter Public Schools - CLOSED: Flexible learning day.

Tri-City United Public Schools - CLOSED: Blended learning day. Kidzone/WRAP planning to open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

