At the Nov. 5 election, St. Peter residents voted on the city's mayor for the next two years and on four City Council positions.

The results mean Mayor Chuck Zieman will retain his seat, beating out challenger Shawn Schloesser in a very tight race, while four new councilors will move in to office. None of the open council seats had incumbents running, which left the door open for Keri Johnson, Shanon Nowell, Brad DeVos and Emily Bruflat.

Mayor

Chuck Zieman - 839 (ELECTED)

Shawn Schloesser - 816

Ward I Special Election (two-year term)

Shanon Nowell - 585 (ELECTED)

Dustin Sharstrom - 487

Ward I Regular Election

Keri Johnson - 867 (ELECTED)

Harry Youngvorst - 221 

Ward II Regular Election

Brad DeVos - 113

Emily Bruflat - 378 (ELECTED)

David McGuire - 147 (ELECTED)

Terry Bregemann - 147 

