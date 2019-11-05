St. Peter (56082)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.