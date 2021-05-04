Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a residential real estate brokerage franchise network, announced awards for local agents.
Ann Vargason and Darcy Ihrke were named to the Leading Edge Society for 2020, which recognizes the network’s top 8% of residential sales professionals in closed gross commission income (GCI) or closed units.
Becky Hermanson-Hill, Gail Buckingham, Diane Holland, Dan Nechville and Jennifer Fielding have been named to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level for 2020, which is awarded to the top two percent of the network’s sales professionals based on gross commission income or closed units.
Kathy Purdie and Michelle Jandt have been named to the Honor Society for 2020. The award recognizes the network’s top fourteen percent of sales professionals who in 2020 exemplified great sales measures in closed gross commission income or units.
Nancy Sletten and Sandra McConn Halla have been named to the President’s Circle for 2020 by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The award recognizes the network’s top 5% of sales professionals who in 2020 exemplified great sales measures in closed GCI or closed units.
Each of these agents has been recognized for their outstanding sales performances at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention, held virtually in March. Real estate professionals from across the globe attended the annual business and educational event.