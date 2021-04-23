Post Consumer Brands, which operates two manufacturing facilities and two distribution centers in Northfield, announced yesterday that it is partnering with Our Military Kids, a nonprofit that supports children of deployed National Guard and Reserve service members and wounded warriors by funding their extracurricular activities during a stressful time in their families lives. In honor of the Month of the Military Child this April, Post is donating $10,000 to pay for the activities of 30 military kids across the U.S.
On a related note, Post Consumer Brand’s Campbell Mill plant in Northfield held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was attended by Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen as part of Governor Walz’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves” vaccination outreach campaign to encourage residents to get their vaccines. Commissioner Peterson, along with Deputy Commissioner Andrea Vaubel, toured the plant and on-site vaccination clinic, which was a collaborative effort with Rice County Public Health.