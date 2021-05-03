The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism recently announced the promotion of Casie Steeves to operations director.
The recent rollout of a tiered investment model for members created an opportunity for this key position overseeing programs and member benefits with a high efficiency system that integrates membership data and benefits with bookkeeping and accounting.
“While Casie’s proficient oversight of the benefits and books integration is a key piece of business model, her skillsets in member relations and events are also critical to our success. She’s built an impressive reputation of keeping our growing work plan on track and organized — this is a well-deserved promotion," said Chamber President/CEO Nort Johnson.
Steeves, a native of Faribault and a Chamber employee for the past five years, formerly held the events director title. She and her husband, Matt, have three children. She is excited about this opportunity and looks forward to continuing to serve area businesses.