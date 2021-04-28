My name is Jessica Prill, and I am the owner of a couple of small, brick-and-mortar businesses in downtown Faribault. I have Fleur de lis Gallery, an art boutique focused on all handmade items by Minnesota artists, and am a partner in Good Day Coffee. I opened the gallery in 2016 and the coffee shop this past December.
Being a small business owner was something I always wanted to do. As a kid I had a very different idea about what that meant of course. No boss, no limits, do whatever I want and watch the money fall from the sky…I had much to learn….
I owned my first business in 2007... right before the biggest economic downturn of my generation. I had taken over a high-end boutique that sold all the super unnecessary frivolities of the time. I enjoyed one good year and then learned many hard lessons until I had had enough in 2011.
When I decided to jump back into the ring and open the gallery, I used what I had learned from my defeats with the boutique. I am happy to say that as hard as that was to fail at my first try, I would never have the success I do today without it. I started the gallery as a pop-up with 10 fellow artist friends and today am open all year and hosting over 70 Minnesota creatives!
What I love most about being a business owner in Faribault is the positive connection and impact I am able to have on the community, its residents and visitors. I have met so many amazing people during my time here. It is a beautifully diverse community, and I am told regularly by my customers how appreciative they are of the businesses that I have brought to the town.
When we opened the coffee shop I was introduced to a whole new side of the community. I suddenly had a steady stream of people from the deaf community coming in for their daily latte. I was fortunate to have hired on a girl who was able to sign, and she showed me the basics of signing. It feels really good to be able to communicate with this group and make their day with a great cup of coffee. The learning never stops, and that's another thing that I love.
Navigating a pandemic has also been a huge learning experience. While a large portion of the world was now needing to stay home and businesses were shuttering all around me, I had to figure out how to continue doing business. My gallery is fed mostly by day trippers which were all but deleted from my customer base. At the same time the cupcake business across the hall and the restaurant on the other side of me closed for good. That pretty much left me on an island of isolation. So I did the thing you have to do as an entrepreneur and took hold of the opened opportunity and started Good Day Coffee with a friend and fellow business owner.
Being a self-employed person is seven days a week, with countless bosses (my customers) and no end of mental gymnastics to stay ahead of everything. I'm still waiting for the money to fall from the sky like my girlish dreams predicted ... but I am enjoying every minute of this journey just the same.