Amber Kast started as FHD’s events coordinator and rider services manager in August 2020. She is from Faribault, went to college at Morningside College, and graduated from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a master’s degree in public history. Her hobbies include crocheting, watching movies, and playing “Magic the Gathering” with her boyfriend. If you need a rental or have any questions about Riding Academy, stop in and talk to her!
Matt Cake is Faribault Harley-Davidson’s newest employee and holds the title of porter. He
helps the Service Department with multiple tasks and delivers/drops off bikes. Matt is an
avid outdoorsman who loves fishing and hunting, is passionate about cooking and enjoys
spending time with his wife (FHD’s own BethAnne Cake) and their two kids. He’s a great
addition to our team — stop in and say hi!
Bryan Cantu is our newest salesman, and is a native Texan who is fortunate enough to be
fluent in both English and Spanish. He learned how to ride a motorcycle before driving a
vehicle, and enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with his two daughters. His current ride is a 2020 Iron 1200. Come on down and buy a bike from Bryan!