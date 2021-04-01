For more than a 100 years, Federated Insurance has made its business about people.
In 1904, Federated Insurance was founded in Minnesota by an association of business owners seeking more affordable property insurance, tailored to meet the needs of their industry. In the following years, we continued to grow and diversify our portfolio of business, becoming among the nation’s first multi-line insurance companies with our expansion into liability coverage. And by the end of the 20th century,
Federated was among the largest mutual insurance — a structure that allows companies to base decisions on what’s best for clients, not stockholder returns and investments — companies in the nation.
Federated specializes in business insurance and risk management services for select industries. And while our national headquarters remains in Owatonna, not all of the more than 2,700 Federated employees call Owatonna home. Federated offers property, liability, surety, auto, workers compensation, umbrella and life and disability income insurance. Additionally, we have service offices across the country.
But perhaps what sets us apart from other insurance companies is our:
- 110-year partnership with associations and buying groups: The majority of our premiums are, in some way, connected to more than 500 state, regional, and national associations and buying group recommendations.
- Direct distribution model: That means marketing representatives are located across the country, serving as the direct point of contact to their clients. Federated also has a company culture rooted in honoring commitments.
Despite the challenges of 2020, we continued to seamlessly support our more than 40,000 clients and association partners by providing them with mission-driven, pandemic-related resources. Additionally, Federated generously aided community organizations like the Owatonna Foundation, Community Pathways of Steele County, Junior Achievement, Jumpstart Owatonna, and the United Way through corporate contributions, volunteer time and more. But perhaps our most well-known philanthropic effort is the annual Federated Challenge. In our first-ever virtual event — in July 2020 — Federated Insurance raised a record-breaking $3.08 million. Every dollar was donated to Minnesota’s three Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.