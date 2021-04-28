From hair salons, towing services, and hot sauce, to boutiques, phone providers, bakeries, coffee companies, real estate to wedding venues, there are over a dozen businesses owned by young professionals in downtown Faribault.
Entering the workforce during the recession, this generation was forced to adapt to an ever-changing job market.
“I think we’ve all held way more jobs in way more industries that our older compatriots. I think this helps keep us flexible and we’re really quick to pivot directions if the need arises.” Said Jake Hvistendahl, co-owner 10,000 Drops Craft Distillery
For some, the economic fluctuations may have played a role in why they went into business on their own, and for others, it’s about location, and timing.
Steve Bock, of Glenn’s Towing, observes that while there are inherent risks of entrepreneurship, an undeniable perk is “Being your own boss.” He came to
Faribault because of family, and because “opportunity arose.”
When Jeremy Chavis was ready to launch his career, he joined the family business, Faribault Vacuum store, and later became owner in 2012. Jeremy was a set of fresh eyes and has renovated, added new product offerings, and tweaked product demonstrations which all helped to grow the store since he took the helm. But the real impact was digital.
“We’re the biggest Amazon store in the Midwest for vacuums and sewing machines.” said Chavis.
Consumers are online, so businesses need to be too.
“The ability to navigate social media to a degree helps too,” Noted Pat Jacobs, co-owner 10,000 Drops Craft Distillery. The distillery is active online on both Facebook and Instagram, and has a website that is reflective of their brand and space.
Even more traditional service based and established are now online. Bock said, “It’s the new wave of advertising. Young professional or not, that’s the way business is going.” They utilize search engine optimization, online ads, and Facebook to reach a digitally savvy consumer.
A combination of COVID-19 and a desire to reach a broader audience, pushed Jessica Prill of Fleur De Lis Gallery and Co-Owner of Good Day Coffee to create an e-commerce presence.
“I have always paid attention to my experiences in other businesses and thought about what I liked and what didn’t seem like it was working. I pay attention to customer feedback as it’s my best guide for what customers want in my business," Prill said.
“The downtown Faribault decision had a lot to do with the potential of the historic building. Our place looks a lot different than most distilleries in the cities, where they’re all mostly in modern commercial spaces,” Hvistendahl said.
These business owners are smart and impressive, being jacks of all trades and navigating all facets of their business from bookkeeping to customer service, exactly the type of person you want in the mix downtown.