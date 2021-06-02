Some may be surprised to learn that since last fall, a seven-story apartment complex with 192 units was being built in Owatonna’s industrial park.
At Rise Modular, the crews have been busy building the “volumetric modular” apartment building, which will be fully constructed in downtown St. Paul by stacking the finishing modules to form a building. David Rau, the vice president of business development for Rise Modular, said the “mods” are up to 72-feet long and already have everything from appliances to bathrooms installed inside.
“It’s basically like adult Legos,” Rau said of the way the building will be pieced together. “As you stack them together and they connect, the structure gets stronger.”
Rise Modular, with its corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis, is a new business that purchased the former Slidell building on Lemond Road in 2019 as the home base for the manufacturing operations. Once a module is constructed, they are transported to the apartment building or hotel where it will be lifted by a crane and stacked up with other modules to form the building.
Rau said that this particular project – the Alvera apartments in St. Paul – is not only the largest project Rise Modular has ever undertaken, but one of the largest module projects in the country to date.
“Our business is quite unique,” Rau said. “We are the only wood modular manufacturer in the central United States who are doing commercial buildings.”
There are several companies that create wood modules for single family homes, said Rau, but he is unaware of any nearby company that specializes in hotels and apartments like Rise Modular.
On top of the Alvera project moving on to the next phase, it was announced last week that Rise Modular will be building a six-story, 200-unit apartment project for Edina.
Though they have been able to stay busy during the pandemic with various projects, Rau said Rise Modular was just as impacted as other developers and contractors due to the alarming rate at which lumber prices have increased. According to Rau, the prices of wood used in construction has gone up three times within the last year.
“It affects every construction business,” Rau said. “It’s impacting budgets and some companies have even decided to pause and wait until next year or until prices come down. The numbers just don’t pencil when you’re looking at trying to make a deal work.”
Rau said he is expecting supply of wood to catch up to the demand by the end of the year or early next year, which makes him hopeful that the costs will come back down to a more workable rate.
After three years in business, Rise Modular has 126 employees and a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. It is the first large scale, commercial, modular manufacturer in the region.