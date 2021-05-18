Daikin Applied designs and manufactures advanced heating and cooling technology used in commercial and industrial facilities.
"Part of the global leader in air conditioning, the company has three plants in Southern Minnesota — two in Faribault, one in Owatonna — with 1,200 local employees," the company stated in a press release.
There have been a variety of promotions at these sites over the last couple months," a press release states. Those include:
- Cody Roushar, who has transitioned to the role of senior CNC programmer. Cody works at the Faribault South plant and has been with the company for more than seven years, starting as a stock handler in the warehouse. Since then, he has gained the technical expertise to move from entry-level production positions to more advanced CNC programming.
- Todd Deutsch, who is now a senior supply chain manager at the Faribault North facility. A 20-year company veteran, Todd has held numerous jobs coordinating materials and strategic sourcing, and now manages procurement.
- Damon Sonnek, who was promoted to strategic manufacturing engineer III after 11 years with Daikin Applied. Starting at the Faribault South plant, Damon has quickly moved through the engineering ranks, entering as a production-floor engineer and moving into a supervisory role. He now has a strategic position supporting new product development.
In addition, the company has hired 24 employees at these facilities since March and has plans for continued growth.
"Daikin Applied supports the communities in which our staff work and live as well," the release states. "In collaboration with South Central College, the company recently launched a program to help people to learn the basic skills needed to be successful in a manufacturing environment. It’s a free, 40-hour course that teaches fundamentals such as hand and power tools, precision measuring, and schematics and electrical wiring. Daikin is also the lead sponsor of a Habitat for Humanity build that’s currently underway in Owatonna. And it helped fund the new Daikin Sports Complex — a state-of-the-art facility with soccer fields, and supporting amenities and infrastructure for youth sports in Owatonna."
There are almost 30 open positions in the company’s area plants — from entry-level production to complex assembly jobs. According to the company, anyone interested in learning more about and applying for these roles can visit www.daikinapplied.com/careers or call 507-400-6600.