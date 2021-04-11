Economic development fortunes, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have been remarkable for the Owatonna area in 2020.
A record $104 million in new building far exceeds any prior year in our community. That’s great news, but can it be done again? Will 2021 propel us forward?
First, let’s recap where we’re at after the year that was 2020, courtesy of the Owatonna Partners for Economic Development:
-Costco Depot opens in October, hiring close to 150 people and moving leadership from across the country to Owatonna.
-Rise Modular opens its new business, customizing the former Chart building into a modern modular construction site for apartments and hotels.
-Minimizer turns dirt on a new 80,000-square-foot industrial site consolidating multiple buildings to one in Owatonna.
-Revol Greens announces expansion locations and triples their greenhouse acreage in Owatonna.
-Daikin Applied builds a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center.
-Bushel Boy starts growing strawberries in a new 80,000-square-foot greenhouse.
Those were the ‘headline’ projects. Somewhat quietly, commercial businesses expanded. Apartments went up and new houses were built.
Amidst these positives, COVID-19 shutdowns dramatically impacted small, independently owned businesses. Losses mounted, government programs were enacted. A second round of closures late in the year hit hospitality businesses again —even harder.
Despite these challenges, there is good reason to believe Owatonna will be chasing down economic successes again in 2021.
Here’s 3 top reasons for strong optimism:
1. Restoration of the core: transformation will take place downtown this summer as a new Marriott Courtyard and apartment complex come out of the ground. Three blocks of N Cedar will also be reconstructed and a new streetscape will emerge thanks to the Owatonna City Council.
2. The new Owatonna High School. This more than $120 million project (More than $22 million in private donations) starts construction this year. This project signals Owatonna’s commitment to education and future workforce training.
3. Bosch Distribution center: This 265,000-square-foot building is one of multiple projects planned for completion in the industrial park.
In a recent interview with John Thelan, Costco Senior VP of depots and traffic, he said that if things follow the pattern of development around other distribution centers, Owatonna should see additional new businesses locating in the industrial park soon.
This optimism is tempered by the need for talent growth. Right now, people want to move to our community and can’t find housing because there are so few on the market. Companies can’t find enough workers to fill all their openings in the midst of new and expanding businesses. Training and development opportunities need improvement. There is work to do.
Owatonna has appeal: Greater Minnesota space, Metro area amenities, small town quality of life, big city opportunities, commutes that take minutes, not hours. Well- placed, well-paced.
These are the messages that will be important to growth in 2021 and beyond.
Everyone can help. Share Owatonna’s story and keep working to keep the momentum of growth.