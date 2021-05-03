The professional services firm of CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work and an Employment Equity Leader in southeast Minnesota by Workforce Development, Inc. CLA’s Southeast Minnesota offices include Austin, Owatonna and Rochester. It currently employs a total of 74 people.
The “Best Places to Work” awards program was a commissioned study by Workforce Development, Inc. The purpose of the program was to recognize some of the best employers in the local area and provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees. Each company participating was required to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm of Personnel Dynamics Consulting of Florida.
Data was measured on such parameters as: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off and increase in pay.
CLA was also recognized as an Employment Equity Leader in Southeast Minnesota. Survey participants were asked to provide information regarding new initiatives or changes the company made to increase equity in employment and plans for continued development in this area.