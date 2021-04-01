Loon Liquors in Northfield reopened its cocktail room patio in mid-February, hired a full-time position to help operate the room, and is seeking to hire two or three more part-time roles. Currently, Loon Liquors can seat 50 indoors and 15 outdoors. The business is seating 12 at a time. Three tents seat 4 individuals each. Every tent has tables, benches and seats. Loon Liquors has installed a wood stove to keep patrons warm. Loon Liquors opened last fall with a small amount of indoor service but closed from mid-December to February as COVID-19 spiked throughout the Midwest. Loon Liquors is also in the process of hiring one or two more part-time positions to cope with the increased demand in packing/production over recent months.
PEOPLE ON THE MOVE: Loon Liquors in Northfield
