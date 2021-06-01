It was a cool spring day when business owners heard the news. The governor was closing businesses, small retailers, salons, fitness centers, and restaurants to slow COVID-19. The immediate impact was devastating, especially for small businesses.
At Fame Awards in Owatonna, revenues went from brisk to bust. Athletic competitions were shut down and the need for awards dried up immediately. Offices were working from home and employee recognition ceremonies were delayed. The decades-old business model was at a crossroad. Owner Doug Voss had a decision to make: Sit and sulk or find a way to generate business.
Voss sought out assistance to get his business online. Knowing he had to make the move, Voss worked with a local marketing professional to not only put his products online, but to develop a social media strategy to drive business there.
“Moving the business to sell product online was an important one for the future of Fame Awards and has paid good business dividends,” Voss said. “It was a move that had to get done and the pandemic put me in a spot where a decision had to be made.”
This story is similar to many small businesses who changed their model to keep the economics of their situation alive. It was not easy. Typical markets had temporarily dried up, creating heavy losses and challenging situations. The light for many business owners was the support driven in the community for takeout challenges, gift card purchases and curbside pickups.
Jumpstart Owatonna, a community- and Chamber-led initiative, brought resources of expertise and dollars to the table to support local small business. Larger industries stepped up to lend what they learned to provide a safe environment for employees and customers.
Most importantly the support gave small business owners the hope and energy to push on. Push on they did. With the exception of just a couple businesses, 99% of them in Owatonna made it through to the present day. Battling and grinding, the business is coming back both in person and online. Companies like Fame Awards have a brighter outlook with expanded customer opportunities, athletics back in full stride and employee recognition events in play. The post-pandemic situation looks very bright for business.