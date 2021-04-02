Townsquare Media has hired Tom Kreutzian as market president for its Faribault/Owatonna market. The four-station cluster had been under Townsquare’s Rochester leadership structure since 2012. The two markets are about an hour apart.
Prior to joining Townsquare, Kreutzian spent the last 20 years with Spectrum Reach (formerly Charter Communications) overseeing sales for several markets throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Townsquare Faribault/Owatonna market includes KRFO-AM, KRFO-FM, KQCL-FM, and KDHL-AM, and Kreutzian will report to Townsquare Regional Vice President Kelly Quinn.
“There is an immense opportunity to partner with local businesses in this area stretching far south of the Twin Cities, which composes a large population base,” Quinn said. “We are already super-serving some of these areas with outstanding community involvement. And now, under Tom’s leadership and with his digital acumen, we will be able to not only better leverage our recently upgraded radio signals, but also better prescribe our incredible digital solutions, providing our business partners a fantastic path to growth.”
“I am so excited to be a part of Townsquare Media,” Kreutzian said. “Their dedication to the local communities they serve is outstanding, and I can’t wait to be a part of that local focus in Faribault and Owatonna.”
Townsquare Chief Operating Officer – Local Media Erik Hellum added, “We made the strategic decision that the Faribault/Owatonna market needed a dedicated local market president in order to best serve our local team, our community and our clients, and with Tom’s local roots and extensive media experience, he is absolutely the right person for that job. We are so glad to have Tom on our team.”