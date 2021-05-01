Thanks to a generous donation from Wings Financial Credit Union, the Northfield Downtown Development Corp. is happy to announce the recipients of the latest round of business support funds. Downtown businesses were eligible to apply for up to $1,000 for projects and investments that will enhance their operations during and coming out of the current pandemic.
After a review of 27 strong applications, 15 were approved for partial support to maximize the reach of the ultimately limited funds. The businesses listed below demonstrated their creativity and the potential impact of the proposed projects for their business and downtown community:
- 502 Studio and Gallery – interior flooring improvements
- Café Shawn – signage and marketing
- CakeWalk – online ordering system updates
- Clothes Closet (CAC) – signage and marketing
- Division Street Dance – interior wood floor refinishing
- Downtown Bicycles – plumbing for bike wash station
- Goodbye Blue Monday – new outdoor awning
- HealthFinders Collaborative – marketing
- Heath Creek Cycles – website and exterior improvements
- Imminent Brewing – new bar project
- Northfield Arts Guild – staffing shop for additional day during summer
- Paisley Gardens – new point-of-sale system for garage area
- Prema Studio – signage and marketing
- The Contented Cow Co. – repairs/updates to outdoor stage
- The Sketchy Artist – interior fixture and display upgrades
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NDDC has distributed over $14,000 to help 28 downtown businesses strengthen their operations and upgrade their physical spaces. As the number of applications for this round attests, there is still a great need to support our downtown businesses as they adapt to this ‘new normal.’ The NDDC will continue to seek additional grants and donations to fund additional rounds of applications in the future.
If you are interested in sponsoring or donating to a future round of support funds, please reach out to NDDC Executive Director Greg Siems (greg@nddc.org).
