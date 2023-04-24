Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice:

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? - Owatonna-- 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. George, a professor at a small college, and his wife, Martha, have just returned home, drunk from a Saturday night party. Martha announces, amidst general profanity, that she has invited a young couple — an opportunistic new professor at the college and his shatteringly naïve new bride — to stop by for a nightcap. For mature audiences. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for students. Purchase online or at the box office. Shows at 7 p.m. April 28 and 29, plus 2 p.m. April 30.
A Night of Gladys Knight - Faribault-- 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. MsArnise made a reputable name for herself in the Twin Cities as a background vocalist for international vocal artists and entertainers. Her tribute to Gladys Knight debuted in May of 2021 in Mick Sterling's The Relief Sessions Summer Concert Series with an encore performance at Crooners Supper Club.
Pioneer Power Swap Meet - Le Sueur-- 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, Pioneer Power Showgrounds, 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur. The 46th annual Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Swap Meet & Flea Market is here. Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, all vendors can get set up and start swapping. Then Saturday and Sunday, the grounds open at 6 a.m. to the general public. The swap meet runs through 5 p.m. all three days.
How to Festival - Waseca-- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State ST. Learn a wide variety of skills at this community-based interactive learning event. From homesteading to growing microgreens, from creating a felt garland to attracting birds to your yard, add a few tricks up your sleeve in these short sessions. Free and open to the public.