Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice:

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
Nicollet County Fair: 12 a.m. Aug. 11, Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter. This year's fair runs Aug. 11-14. Beer garden performances include Steel Bridges, Wedinger Band, Uncle Chunk, Jared Graff and Red Dirt Road. Grandstand events include the classic tractor pull, demo derby and harness racing. See the full listings online. http://nicolletcountyfair.com.
Blue Collar Festival: 12 a.m. Aug. 13, Teepee Tonka Park, Third Avenue NE, Faribault. Annual celebration runs Aug. 12-14. While the hallmark event remains Saturday's 12 hours of live music and bean bag tournament, the expanded event kicks off on Friday with a car show, and closes on Sunday with a golf tournament. There will also be a vendor market.
Wines, Vines, and Good Times: 12-9 p.m. Aug. 13, Indian Island Winery, 18010 631st Ave, Janesville. Trolley to the Vineyard where there will be live music all day long, food, wine, and other drinks. Another Time Around, Becky Borneke and In a Bind, and The Generation Gap will provide the music. Admission is $4.
Steele County Free Fair Kickoff: 12 a.m. Aug. 16, Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. One of the biggest, if not thee biggest, county fair in the state kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the fairgrounds. Arch Allies headline the beer garden Wednesday night, while a classic antique tractor pull fills the grandstand. On Wednesday night, Johnny Holm Band plays the beer garden, while Maddie & Tae headline the grandstand. http://scff.org.