Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Theater, Fall Festival, Wrestling and Dia de Los Muertos

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 13, Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Tickets online. Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22 from 7:30-9 p.m., plus Oct. 16 and 23 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Flavors of Fall Festival - 4-8 p.m. Oct. 15, Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, 41142 160th St, Waseca. Endless fall activities and delicious seasonal pizzas and drinks. Photo opportunities, pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, horse and wagon rides, mini pumpkin tic tac toe, crafts, hot apple cider bar, seasonal wine and beer flavors, and constant live music. 4-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays until Oct. 16.
Midwest All-Star Wrestling - 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. A fun night of wrestling. Food served.
Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos - 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 19, St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave., St. Peter. Learn about the cultural significance of Day of the Dead or All Souls Day. Work with an artist to create a colorful wire and clay skeleton, a reminder that the holiday is a tie to recall special ancestors and those who have passed away.