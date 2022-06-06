Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Theater, Blues Festival, Community Celebration and a Barnyard Bash

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
The Color of Stars -- 7:30-9 p.m. June 10, Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Drive, Owatonna. Set in Maine during World War II, The Color of Stars is a story of family, patriotism, fear and prejudice. The show runs Fri-Sun for two weekends. Get tickets online.
Barnyard Bash -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 11, Farmamerica: MN Agricultural Interpretive Center, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca. Celebrating National Dairy Month with 1-mile dairy dash, free ice cream, hands-on activities, milk science experiments, farm animals, food trucks and more. Fee for admission.
Blues Fest -- 12-10 p.m. June 11, Minnesota Square Park, 1000 S. Minnesota Ave., Saint Peter. This free music festival will feature performances from Lamont Cranston Band, Jon McDonald Band, The Swamp Poppas, and Adrian Barnett & The Questers. Beer, food and vendors on site.
Faribault Heritage Days -- June 15-19, 430 Second Ave. NW., Faribault. Bounce Houses, Ninja Everywhere, Log Rolling, Hatchet Throwing, Craft Fair, Food, Music, Spirits, Family Fun for everyone. This year includes delegates from Wurzburg, Germany, a parade and fireworks. 5078385738.