Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Music, County Fairs and Rose Fest

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
Steele County Free Fair: 12 a.m. Aug. 18, Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Minnesota's largest county fair enters the weekend Thursday-Sunday, with the theme of red, white and blue in 2022. It's Street Talk in the beer garden and Hairball in the grandstand Thursday night; Travis Thamert and SHAG in the beer garden and Joe Nichols at the grandstand Friday; Led Penny and Mason Dixon Line at the beer garden and Bull-N-Barrels at the grandstand Saturday; and Dan Stursa Band and The White Keys in the Beer Garden with the demo derby in the grandstand Sunday. http://scff.org.
Kenyon Rose Fest: Aug. 18, Kenyon. This year's community celebration runs Aug. 18-21. Check out the antiques and farmers market Thursday night. Friday includes garage sales, hog roast, wine and beer tasting and music from Mitchell Hall & The Tennessee Trio and 8 Lives Down. Saturday night features a street dance, and Sunday is the parade. See more at facebook.com/kenyonrosefest.
Le Sueur County Free Fair: Aug. 18, Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center. This year's fair runs Aug. 18-21. Come on out to the Le Sueur County Free Fair for four fabulous days of fun, promoting agriculture and business, while providing family entertainment and learning opportunities, since 1857.
Luke Lynell at the Farm: 12-3 p.m. Aug. 21, Red Barn Farm, 10063 110th St. E., Northfield. Hailing from Minneapolis, Luke is a musician, songwriter, and an overall fan of all things music. Taking from influences spanning Outlaw Country, Rock, and Americana, his warm voice, energetic stage presence and compassionate demeanor bring music to life on and off the stage. Pizza will be served. Reservations required at redbarnfarmweddingsmn.com.