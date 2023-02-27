Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Live Music and Theater

The Music of Simon and Garfunkel - Faribault-- 7:30 p.m. Friday, March, Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Super Duos stars two veteran musicians — Pat Balder and Glen Everhart — who bring their one-of-a-kind vocal blend — along with superb guitars, their band-mates, a good dose of comedy, and over 1,000 shows together — to deliver the greatest songs by the greatest musical duos of all time.
The Twin Cities Jazz Composers Orchestra - St. Peter-- 8-9 p.m. Friday, March 3, Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 West College Ave, St. Peter. The Twin Cities Jazz Composers' Workshop was founded in 2017 by composers Aaron Hedenstrom, Asuka Kakitani, Adam Meckler, and JC Sanford. It is partially inspired by the BMI Jazz Composers' Workshop in New York City originally founded by Bob Brookmeyer and later spearheaded by Manny Albam and Jim McNeely, which was created in order to enable composers to come together as a group to share ideas and learn from each other.
Playing in Ibsen's Doll House - Northfield-- 7:30-9:30 p.m Saturday, March 4, Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third Street West. Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" is a classic work of world theater. Join us for this devised piece exploring the depths of the play as well as its relevance for the contemporary audience. Performances March 3-5 and 10-12. Tickets from $16-$20 online or at the box office.
Gospel and Gravel - Owatonna-- 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Followers say their sound rises from rich elements in America's country and roots landscapes. Their performances include crowd-pleasing originals as well as popular covers from John Prine, Brandi Carlile, The Head and The Heart, Dolly Parton, The Eagles, Emmylou Harris, Merle Haggard, Gillian Welch, Mumford and Sons, Eilen Jewell, and many other artists.