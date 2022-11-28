These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
spotlight
Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Holiday Events and A Christmas Carol
Tags
- Southern Minn Scene
- Editor's Choice
- Arts And Entertainment
- Mardi Gras
- Sleigh
- Snowmobile
- Music
- Christianity
- Transports
- Vocal
- Editor
- Ensemble
- Cook-off
- Historical Society
- Sport
- Cinema
- Sociology
- Cover Charge
- Cecilia Cornejo
- Chili
- Saint Peter
- Community
- St. Patrick's Day
- Le Center For St. Patrick
- American Legion
- Military
- Raffle Ticket
- Choice
- Event
- Distiller
- Flannel
- Economics
- Chemistry
- Agriculture
- Faribault Flannel Formal
- Comedy
- Enology
- Theatre
- Literature
- Building Industry
- Bernard
- Chankaska Creek Ranch
- Printmaking
- Patrick's
- Art
- Publishing
- Afternoon
- Talk
- Poetry Night
- Sterling Presents A Billy Joel
- Musical Instruments
- Allen Eskens
- Greta Hardy-mittell
- Poetry
- State Of Mind
- Songwriter
- Singing
- Show
- Grand Event Center Of Northfield
- How-to Festival
- Theater
- Margarita Mingle
- Album Release
- Software
- Cinco De Mayo
- Gabriel Reyes
- Mark Joseph
- Flea Market
- La
- Terrenos
- Feria
- Commerce
- Linguistics
- Fundraiser
- Market
- Meet
- Owatonna
- Smoking
- Museums
- Showcase
- Festival
- Father's Day
- Juneteenth
- Pizza
- Juggling
- Juggler
- Stunt
- Fireworks
- Food
- Gastronomy
- Baseball Game
- Special
- Dance
- Bag
- Garden
- Gardening
- Entertainment
- Area
- Calendar
- Events
- Swap Meet
- Feature
- Motor Vehicle
- Tourism
- Farm
- Prequel
- Resident
- Car
- Pottery
- Celebration
- Stage Performance
- Folklore
- Music Festival
- Drink
- Gem
- Machiko
- Silent Auction
- Caregiver
- Waseca Art Center
- Tournament
- Lunch
- Bean
- Meal
- Concert
- Ally
- Reggie
- Grandstand
- Harness Racing
- Pull
- Horse Racing
- Tractor
- Beer Garden
- Derby
- Dirt Road
- Luke Lynell
- Catering
- Rose Fest
- Garage Sale
- Tasting
- Roast
- Minn
- Week
- Region
- Murder Mystery
- Physics
- Heavy
- Horse
- Power
- Ticket
- Art Rock
- Elton John Tribute
- Guitar
- Cello
- Funk
- Rock
- Beer
- Grape
- Stomp
- Home Brew
- Fest
- Off-road Vehicle
- Low Rider
- Diversity
- Enthusiasm
- Richness
- Ride
- Lederhosen
- Live Music
- Hoisting
- Pumpkin
- Flavor
- Roots Music
- Artist
- Chris Duarte Group
- Minnesota
- International
- Industry
- Fair
- Cider
- Riding
- Fairway
- Golf
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Golf Course
- Polka
- Nine
- Wrestling
- Costume
- Contest
- Halloween
- Clothing
- Athletics
- Prize
- Shirt
- Category
- Elvis Presley Enterprises
- Joseph Hall
- Craftwork
- Jewellery
- Painting
- Work
- Gustavus Adolphus College
- Wood
- Sale
- Award
- Stroll
- Holiday
- Vendor
- Marketplace
- Visitor
- Grunge
- Punk Rock
- Mol
- Bingo
- Packing
- Turkey Trot
- Hollydaze Winter Festival
- Paradise Gallery
- Steele County
- Holly Days Sale
- Animal Group
- Ebenezer Scrooge
- Christmas Carol
- Masterpiece
- Christmas
- Cookie
- Jacob Marley
- Le Sueur
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Recommended for you
Load comments