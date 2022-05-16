 Skip to main content
Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Flannels, Music and Junk in the Trunk

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.

Flannel Gala -- 5-10 p.m. May 19, Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St. S., Northfield. This annual fundraiser brings together the community of LBSA supporters and raises crucial support for programming that helps bring the power of possibility to people with special needs.

Her Crooked Heart -- 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 20, Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Her Crooked Heart Friday, May 20 at 7:30 pm Member $15/ Non-Member $20/ Student $10. Rachel Ries, the writer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer behind Her Crooked Heart, demonstrates immense vulnerability. 507-332-7372. Tickets $20.

Junk in the Trunk -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 21, 5746 Crane Creek Road, 5746 Crane Creek Road, Owatonna. Shop with vendors and crafters at this outdoor event. Free to attend.

Kid Dakota -- 6-10 p.m. May 21, Kiesler's Campground & RV Resort, 14360 Old Highway 14, Waseca. Solo acoustic performance. Private party for campground guests. Kid Dakota is the musical moniker of Darren Jackson. Formed in 1999, Kid Dakota has released two albums on LOW's Chairkicker's Union - So Pretty (2002), and The West is the Future (2004) - and four albums on Graveface Records - A Winner's Shadow (2008), Listen to the Crows As They Take Flight (2011), Denervation (2018), and most recently, Age of Roaches (2020). 

Reach Scene Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8567 or valleyeditor@apgsomn.com. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

