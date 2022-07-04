 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Festival, Gardens, History and Dance

  • Comments

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.

Scene International Festival Faribault.jpg

International Festival Faribault -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9, Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW., Faribault. A fun day in the park celebrating some of the many cultures of the Faribault area. Free to attend. Entertainment, flag ceremony, foods from around the world, arts, dances, music, Henna and more.

Scene Northfield Garden Tour.jpg

Northfield Garden Tour -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9, Northfield. A tour of gardens in the area with the 2022 theme of limited space gardens. Each garden site, six in total, also will have a featured artists, presenting different forms of art.

Scene Extravaganza.jpg

Extravaganza -- 12-4 p.m. July 10, Village of Yesteryear, 1431 Austin Road, Owatonna. An old-fashioned fun-filled day of living history. Includes reenactments at a Rendezvous encampment, music and storytelling, carriage rides, tomahawk throwing, root beer floats, food and more.

Scene Afoutayi Haitian Dance.jpg

Afoutayi Haitian Dance -- 10:30 a.m.-noon July 13, Gorman Park, 511 S. Fifth St., Saint Peter. Afoutayi produces high-quality events dedicated to promoting knowledge and understanding of Haitian culture. Dance, music, drumming, storytelling and history.

Reach Scene Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8567 or valleyeditor@apgsomn.com. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK