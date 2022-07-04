Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Festival, Gardens, History and Dance

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
International Festival Faribault -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9, Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW., Faribault. A fun day in the park celebrating some of the many cultures of the Faribault area. Free to attend. Entertainment, flag ceremony, foods from around the world, arts, dances, music, Henna and more.
Northfield Garden Tour -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9, Northfield. A tour of gardens in the area with the 2022 theme of limited space gardens. Each garden site, six in total, also will have a featured artists, presenting different forms of art.
Extravaganza -- 12-4 p.m. July 10, Village of Yesteryear, 1431 Austin Road, Owatonna. An old-fashioned fun-filled day of living history. Includes reenactments at a Rendezvous encampment, music and storytelling, carriage rides, tomahawk throwing, root beer floats, food and more.
Afoutayi Haitian Dance -- 10:30 a.m.-noon July 13, Gorman Park, 511 S. Fifth St., Saint Peter. Afoutayi produces high-quality events dedicated to promoting knowledge and understanding of Haitian culture. Dance, music, drumming, storytelling and history.