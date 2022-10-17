Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Fall Market, Rodeo, Theater and Beerfest

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
October Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. Oct. 20, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Handcrafted and Homemade items. New vendors each month to share a variety of items to Kenyon.
High Island Arena Rodeo - Oct. 21, 26245 371st Ave., Henderson. The High Island Arena Rodeo works hard to deliver you a memorable rodeo experience. Bull riding, barrel racing, bareback riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping. Free parking. Concessions. Beer stand.
The Revolutionists - 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21, Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third Street West. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. Oct. 21, 29 and Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., plus Oct. 22 at 9:30 p.m., and Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.
Fairway Beerfest - 1-4 p.m. Oct. 22, Tavern Nine at Brooktree, 1369 Cherry St., Owatonna. Held on the golf course fairway, featuring 20-plus breweries, food specials, games and live polka music.