Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: DJJD, Grape Stomp, Rock Bend and Chubb's Brew-BQ

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
Defeat of Jesse James Days -- Sept. 8-11, Northfield. Carnival, rodeo, arts and crafts fair, tractor pulls, run/walk, entertainment and beer garden, bank raid re-enactments and more. Festival runs Sept. 8-10.
Grape Stomp and Beer Fest -- 12-9 p.m. Sept. 10, Indian Island Winery, 18010 631st Ave, Janesville. Stomp grapes, while listening to live music all day and enjoying some beverages. $2 for admission; $5 for admission with beer sampling; $25 to take part in the grape stomping, which comes with a t-shirt.
Rock Bend Folk Festival -- 1:10-10 p.m. Sept. 10, Minnesota Square Park, 1000 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. The 31 festival features David Bromberg, Jeffrey Foucault, Erik Koskinen, Annie Mack, Harrison Street Band, The Diver, City Mouse and more. All afternoon and night Saturday and Sunday.
Chubb's Brew-BQ -- 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. A fun-filled night featuring BBQ and home brew tastings and competition, raffles, and live music. The night will be filled with great food, specialty brews, and live music provided by Minneapolis based "Free Fallin - The Tom Petty Concert Experience." Tickets online.