Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Chainsaws, Pumpkins, Music and a Maker Fair

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
MN Chainsaw Art Experience - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7, Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield. The Minnesota Chainsaw Art Experience is the place to be for amazing one of a kind Minnesota cabin art. Four top chainsaw artists from the north will spend Oct. 7-9 making three-dimensional sculpture and flat art. All art created will be up for auction Oct. 10 at 1 pm. This event is for everyone that loves art.
Maker Fair - 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8, Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St., St. Peter. Maker Fair Minnesota is one of Southern Minnesota's largest celebrations of handmade goods. There are no mass produced items sold at Maker Fair MN. Every item vendors sell is made by hand and is one of a kind. The event also features local food trucks and activities for kids. Admission is $1 per person or $3 per carload.
Pumpkin Party - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 8, Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave, Waseca. It's all about pumpkins and family fun.
Chris Duarte Group - 6 p.m. Oct. 9, Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. International touring and recording artists from Texas, guitarist Chris Duarte brings his trio to Owatonna for a Sunday concert of what they call "blues." Chris's amazing guitar playing and style has so many other descriptions.