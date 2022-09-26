Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: ARTour, Music and Fall Flavors

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
Studio ARTour - 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30. The Studio ARTour is a co-operative venture among a group of artists in the areas around Farmington, Northfield, Nerstrand and Faribault. Artists open their studios to the public on the first weekend in October each year. In 2022, it's Sept. 30-Oct.2. studioartour.org.
Pine & Fire - 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Pine & Fire is a working class, D.I.Y. folk music duo from the north woods of Minnesota. They blend traditional roots music influences with a modern punk sentiment, creating a unique and driving sound.
Flavors of Fall Festival - 4-8 p.m. Oct. 1, Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, 41142 160th St, Waseca. Endless fall activities and delicious seasonal pizzas and drinks. Photo opportunities, pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, horse and wagon rides, mini pumpkin tic tac toe, crafts, hot apple cider bar, seasonal wine and beer flavors, and constant live music. 4-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays until Oct. 16.
Rod Cerar Orchestra-- 5 p.m. Oct. 4, St. Peter American Legion, 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter. Get a free meal with some free music provided by the Rod Cerar Orchestra during Active Aging Week. Everyone is welcome.