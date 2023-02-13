Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: A Community Festival, Theater Shows and an Orchestra

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You can see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
Sleigh and Cutter - Waseca-- Sleigh and Cutter runs from January and into March, with events each weekend. Feb. 16-19 weekend includes a large slate of events. Ice sculpting will take place on Feb. 16 and 17 in front of the Waseca Public Safety building. Festival dinner and dance, featuring GTX Band is at the Waseca VFW Club from 5 to midnight Feb. 17. The Sleigh & Cutter Parade is Feb. 18 at noon, starting at the Fairgrounds. The Toner's Vintage Ride is Feb. 18. And the Snowmobile Safety Riding Course at Lakeview Park and the Kite & Balloon Show at Clear Lake are Feb. 19. See more at sleighandcutterfestival.org.
Wrong Window - Faribault-- 7:30 p.m., Feb. 17, Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. A Paradise Community Theatre production. Van Zandt & Milmore pay tribute to master of horror Alfred Hitchcock with this comedy whodunit. Off-and-on New York couple Marnie and Jeff enter an even more complicated phase of their relationship when they think they spy their cross-courtyard neighbor doing away with his wife. Tickets from $12-$18. Shows Feb. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Arms and the Man - Owatonna-- 7:30-10 p.m., Feb. 17, Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr., Owatonna. A three-act romantic comedy set at the end of the 1885 Serbo-Bulgarian War, a tale of love in a time of conflict that takes its toll on star-crossed young lovers struggling to separate real life from illusion. Tickets online or at the box office.
Gustavus Wind Orchestra Home Concert - St. Peter-- 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 West College Ave, St. Peter. The Gustavus Department of Music is proud to present the Gustavus Wind Orchestra for their home concert.