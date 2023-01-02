Whether or not it snows, it’s obvious when it is winter in Minnesota. But the season’s arrival doesn’t mean it’s time to hibernate until the spring season…it’s just the opposite, actually. As Minnesotans, we have a reputation for keeping optimistic even in the face of harsh winter cold. The following winter festivals and fun things to do in Minnesota, prove that reputation.
BOLD & COLD (Owatonna, Jan. 27-29)
A week-long winter celebration with events and activities and activities that are designed to highlight the Minnesota psyche of “cold noses and warm heart." When the air gets cold, Owatonna’s activities heat things up.
“Owatonna’s fifth annual Bold & Cold Festival is a perfect way to enjoy a Minnesota winter. Throughout the entire month of January, Owatonna will wow you with Bold & Cold activities that will keep you moving,” said Chamber of Commerce Rep. Glenda Smith.
Plan your winter weekend to coincide with the special weekend events and activities, Jan. 27-29; in partnership with Owatonna Park and Recreation, and Owatonna Business Partnership. The fifth annual Bold & Cold Festival has plenty of winter events to suit everyone’s favorite cold weather activities.
Owatonna Park & Recreation is back again with their Winter Weekend Out, that features fun winter activities spread out over the month of January. You don’t want to miss these fan favorites, such as Family Log Rolling, and Rock on Ice.
Warm up your heart and soul with the carry-out soup supper – $5 per bowl at the Steele County Historical Society on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. Call to reserve your wild rice soup or chili orders at 507-451-1420 by Jan. 25.
The sales are heating up that weekend with some bold discounts at local Owatonna businesses.
Rock on ice: lace up your skates and glide over to Morehouse Park to ice skate. Don’t worry if you don’t own your own skates; you can rent them from the Warsinksi Chalet at Morehouse Park near downtown Owatonna. The Warsinksi rinks are the only supervised rinks in Owatonna.
After an afternoon of skating, take your family to Central Park Coffee for a hot chocolate or their signature waffles.
On Jan. 28, there will be music, lights, fun, and everyone will be Rockin on Ice. Bring the whole family down, warm up by the bonfire and enjoy a night skating to the music.
SLEIGH & CUTTER FESTIVAL (Waseca, Jan. 22-March 5)
Perhaps the longest of Southern Minnesota's winter festivals, Sleigh and Cutter is filled with activities to try out over several weeks time. Each weekend has something different to offer.
The events include Winter Charm on the Farm (Jan. 22, Feb. 12), Al Kunz Memorial boys and girls hockey tournament (Jan. 29 and 30), Toner's Lake Vintage Ride (Feb. 5), the Mike Filzen Memorial Poker Run (Feb. 5), a bean bag tournament at The Mill (Feb. 11), the Waseca County Sno-Secas Ride (Feb. 12), ice sculpting by Sakatah Carvers (Feb. 16-18), a performance from the Red Dirt Road Band (Feb. 18), the Sleigh and Cutter parade (Feb. 19), Waseca Vintage Snowmobile ice drags (Feb. 26), the Vintage Snowmobile Show (Feb. 26), the Better Days Ahead fireworks display (Feb. 26), the Children's Dream Catcher annual fundraiser (March 5), and flags for vets (March 7).
WINTERFEST (St. Peter, Jan. 27-Feb. 11)
Winterfest revs up in late January in St. Peter, with a few weeks of standalone events. There are a number of activities to choose from to make a visit.
Friday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. is the Winterfest Opening Ceremony with bonfire, hot chocolate, s’mores, a search for Joe Rolette’s missing paperwork that would have made St. Peter the capital of Minnesota, and the reading of the first Medallion Hunt clue. At 6:01 p.m., the Medallion Hunt first clue will be posted. The hunt continues through the following week.
Tentative set for Saturday, January 28 at 2 p.m. is the Firemen’s Youth Fishing Contest on Hallett’s Pond. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon is the Polar Plunge at Hallett’s Pond, which raises funds for Minnesota Special Olympics. And on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m., join for a Poker Walk through St. Peter establishments.
Plenty more events will be added to this list before the start date comes around, so keep an eye on the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updates.
DANCE PARTY REUNION (Faribault, Feb. 4)
Buddy Holly & Friends at the Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N. in Faribault. Dance Party Reunion is a “re-staging” of Buddy Holly’s 1959 Winter Dance Party, featuring music of Buddy’s co-stars, Ritchie Valens, Dion and the Belmonts, The Big Bopper, and Frankie Sardo.
A stellar tribute to the music of American rock ‘n’ roll icon Buddy Holly, featuring original cast members (Nicholas Freeman, Blake Foster, and Zach Spicer) from History Theatre’s IVEY-award-winning production of Buddy!-The Buddy Holly Story, endorsed by Sonny Curtis and Jerry Allison of the Crickets. Music direction by Gary Rue, produced by Gary Rue, and hosted by Mr. Charles Fraser.
WINTERFEST (Pine Island, Jan. 28)
At the 11th annual festival, one can start out the day by using the groomed cross country ski and snowshoe trails at the Pine Island Golf Course. Luminaries will be added to the Douglas Trail and the golf course for the evening.
A cardboard sled race takes place at the golf course late morning and at noon; skating with a cop will take place at the ice skating rink. Family bingo will be held at the American Legion starting at 2 p.m. A chili feed and bon-fire will take place at the golf course starting at 4 p.m. to wrap up the day.
BIG TURN MUSIC FEST (Red Wing, Feb. 17-18)
It’s a two-day city-wide event-building community through music in historic downtown Red Wing. With top musicians from around the region, it’s going to be an incredible experience you’re not going to want to miss — 200+ bands, 20+ venues, 2 days of unique sounds.
Join the fun while you discover and explore top, up-and-coming musicians from around the area and Midwest region. Pack up your parka, logbook and take your stomping boots along, as you navigate from underground taverns to chapels; braving the outdoors and music genres along the way.
Mark your calendar and get ready for a truly unique expedition. The name Big Turn is a reference to the sharp bend the Mississippi River takes as it flows through Red Wing. Come explore 21 historic downtown buildings as you “Experience Red Wing Through Music.” A weekend that’s full of sights and sounds in the middle of Febrrruary.
INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF OWLS (March 3-5)
At Houston High School, immerse yourself in owls at this annual, full weekend, all-owl festival that has inspired other owl events around the country and world.
Highlights include at least seven species of live owls, owl prowls to call in wild owls, a birding and natural history bus trip, and the World Owl Hall of Fame awards. Families can build an owl nest box, dissect an owl pellet, make owl crafts, buy owl merchandise, see kids’ owl art from around the world, and have a hoot eating owl-themed food.
The whole city of Houston gets involved.
BOCK FEST (New Ulm, March 4)
This Schell’s Brewery festival of beer takes place outdoors on the grounds of the August Schell Brewery, the second-oldest family owned brewery in the US; and the largest brewery in Minnesota. Enjoy an award-winning beer or root beer beside a big bonfire and a few thousand friends.
Enjoy resounding old-time music from The Bockfest Boys, playing traditional Germanic and popular music, including such favorites as Ein Prosit and Ring of Fire. The highlight of the day is the Bock Medallion Hunt, when participants use clues to find the “bocks” (a gruff and stubborn goat of winter), to win cash and merchandise prizes. While the beer doesn’t always speed the arrival of spring, it will at least keep you warm.
Schell’s beer, brats, live music and warm fire await you. Have your beer “poked” by our fire tenders, giving your Bock beer some nice caramel flavors. And when the final bock has been wrangled, the last Ring of Fire sung, the last keg tapped and last mug hoisted, its time to close the books on another Bock Fest. Unless you want to stick around and help with the cleanup! But the party doesn’t stop there. Festers flock to downtown New Ulm for a fun-filled night of friendship. And when the night has run its course and it’s time to call it quits, call for a ride home.