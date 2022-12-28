“They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself,” Andy Warhol once said.
With the aid of supportive boards, donors and interested community members, the directors of seven southern Minnesota art centers are striving to adjust to the ways time—namely, the recent pandemic-tainted years—has affected their work and outreach efforts.
The good news for regional arts supporters is this dedicated crew of arts leaders collectively demonstrates resiliency and creativity in their approaches to the challenges their organizations face.
Read on for how art centers from Red Wing to New Ulm, and points in between, have handled the past year, and what they anticipate for 2023.
Arts Center of St. Peter, St. Peter; Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee.
In considering 2022, Rosenquist Fee saw a shift in people’s attitude toward owning art.
“The biggest trend we’ve noticed post-pandemic is people’s willingness to purchase art,” said Rosenquist Fee, “either from an exhibition or in our gallery shop.
“Sales revenue numbers are above what we’d expected.”
However, as has been seen elsewhere, class enrollment at ACSP has remained flat.
“That hasn’t picked back up, but it feels right that people have become more accustomed to having their time to themselves,” said Rosenquist Fee. “And their willingness to commit to a four- or six-week program isn’t there.”
But fiscally, ACSP is doing fine, thanks to the increase in art purchases.
“People around us are choosing what they want to do and seeing less of an obligation that they should do something,” Rosenquist Fee noted. “Everyone doesn’t want a commitment every night of the week anymore.”
The ACSP has experienced success with a Wednesday night drop-in group which allows people to bring in projects they’re already working on.
“We can support creative work in today’s world, giving people the motivation, interaction and environment to make progress, or to finish something they’ve already started,” said Rosenquist Fee.
Given what they’ve been learning, the ACSP plans to keep offering more and different ways for people to bring their existing projects in for studio time and space, said Rosenquist Fee of 2023.
“We’ll set up project space and invite people here for cheer and encouragement as they keep working on their own stuff,” she said. “We’re looking for new ways to support our creative community with a different mindset that seems to be sticking around.”
Another 2023 highlight will be the 10th year of the ACSP’s popular summer music series, “Hot Jazz for Decent People.”
“We’ll be paying special attention to that,” promised Rosenquist Fee.
Paradise Center for the Arts, Faribault; Executive Director Heidi Nelson
Although Nelson at the Paradise makes way for boundless artistic expression, via visual art, performing arts and theater, she can’t help but see it all through a lens of dollars and cents. And that’s to the Paradise’s great benefit.
“Everything is more expensive so it’s not surprising ticket sales have been down across the board,” said Nelson, who is also treasurer for the Minnesota Presenters Network.
“But we all figured people would want to get back out and see live entertainment so we can’t pinpoint what happened; is it the economy or a bit of COVID insecurity?”
In the past two years, Nelson, her staff and the Paradise board created the “100 Club,” comprised of Paradise supporters who each gave $2,500 in exchange for a lifetime membership and the chance to help pay off the Paradise’s mortgage. The effort succeeded, leaving the Paradise in a relatively strong financial position.
“We’ve put in new acoustic panels in the auditorium,” said Nelson, “and we did an additional fundraiser for a new digital marquee that’s been a game-changer.”
Now, Nelson and other Paradise staff no longer risk life and limb to climb an extension ladder and laboriously change the sign, letter by letter; instead, Nelson can program the marquee by computer, making it easy to post event updates and offer detailed information to the public.
And despite lackluster ticket sales for events and concerts in some locations, Nelson reports the Paradise has had robust audiences for most of its performances, including popular tribute artists and plays.
Nelson thinks a marketing switch-up, enabled by a new website the Paradise took live about five months ago, has helped.
“We post video clips of entertainers on the website, and share them on social media and in emails, so people can see and hear the artists who will be here,” Nelson said.
That includes an up-and-coming country singer, Andrew Salgado, who will play the Paradise in January.
Also on the docket for the Paradise in 2023: establishing an endowment fund and starting a fundraiser to enable the purchase of new, more comfortable audience seating.
Said Nelson, “We’ll have a mock-up of the chairs in the lobby later in January so people can sit in them to try them out.”
The Grand Center for the Arts, New Ulm; Executive Director Charlie Leftridge
A key achievement for 2022 at the Grand was the December approval of a strategic plan that Leftridge and the board had crafted for over a year.
Leftridge observes that the Grand gives citizens a place to explore and react to their pandemic experiences in creative ways.
“We have provided opportunities for artists that include interaction for artists, which is great,” said Leftridge.
“We’ve seen a lot of need for art therapy, specifically, and we had great attendance for the inaugural program last fall,” he said, explaining the Grand received a grant from the New Ulm Area Foundation and Allina Health.
“It’s a means of community building, and helps people understand the process of healing is not something you have to do alone.”
A resurgence of jazz music in the Grand’s spaces is also notable.
“And we’ve established a student ‘artist of the month’ feature, and have had a lot of student artwork featured because we’ve been reaching out to area schools,” Leftridge said.
Leftridge has noticed a higher level of abstract art vs. depiction of concrete subjects over the past two years, something he thinks may be resulting from pandemic responses.
For 2023, the Grand’s gallery is fully scheduled with a range of diverse media—everything from woodwork to installation art to photography to print-making, he listed.
“And we’ve been more mindful about diversifying the types of experiences we offer,” Leftridge said, mentioning a June exhibit tentatively titled “The Queer Experience in Greater Minnesota” that will highlight works of LGBTQ artists. The exhibit may be shared with other southern Minnesota art centers in subsequent months.
“We’ve always thinking about how to diversify the artists we’re representing, because there are diverse voices here and we want to be sure they’re invited to the table,” said Leftridge.
Northfield Arts Guild, Northfield; Executive Director Andrea Sjogren
Over the past year in Northfield, Sjogren observes that “people are returning but at a slower pace than we expected,” she said.
“Some of our theater events have had robust attendance, but it’s been a harder sell in general. And we’ve had some difficulty casting our shows, which is a new trend; people may be tired, or over-extended or maybe unwilling to return to having commitments each and every night.”
On the bright side, Sjogren says the Guild’s gallery shows have enjoyed strong audiences.
“Artists have a lot of work to show after being at home for much of 2021, and they’re eager to have their work displayed in gallery spaces,” she said.
At the Guild, education classes have seen the slowest return to normal since COVID shut down so many options during 2020 and 2021.
“It appears there is still some trepidation here about gathering in groups for extended periods of time, but things are improving on this front,” said Sjogren. “And some of our online classes are still viable, and our open clay studio and open art studio are both popular.”
Still, Sjogren is pleased that donor engagement has increased, and she and the Guild board are grateful for the continued support from the broader Northfield community.
For 2023, the goals are straightforward and include an April 29 fundraising event that Sjogren believes will have broad community appeal.
“We hope to further engage our entire community, unlocking ‘doors’ for those who haven’t experienced all the Guild can offer,” said Sjogren.
“We’d love to see more people enrolled in classes, increase our membership numbers, increase our donor opportunities and ensure that our quality performing and visual arts opportunities are accessible to all.”
Owatonna Arts Center, Owatonna; Creative Director Silvan Durben
Speaking during the hectic holiday season, Durben noted, “It’s a busy, wonderful time of year, and people are very excited to be out and about attending things again much as they did before the pandemic.”
In Owatonna, Durben said the bulk of OAC’s classes have enjoyed good turnout, with some patrons eager to try new art media that they began experimenting with during the quieter shutdown period.
Durben’s optimism shines through.
“The most wonderful thing about the arts is that artists are always finding new ways of expressing themselves, whether visually, through theater or the written word,” he said.
“It seems the world has done everything that can be done and then someone surprises us with a new way of looking at and doing things.
“The arts and sciences are very much married, since both are about exploring the future and possibilities.”
A grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board has enabled one 2023 treat.
“A group called the Poor Nobodies has written a script that will allow us to step back in time with a classic Swedish silent film that will have the music and acting without words convey all the emotions and story line,” said Durben, mentioning its late February premier that will be performed live.
“And of course there are other wonderful things happening here all year that will make life interesting.”
The Sheldon Theatre, Red Wing; Executive Director Jeff Nelson
Although Nelson has heard from his state and national arts peers that ticket sales have been down as much as 40% from their pre-pandemic levels, that has not been the case at the Sheldon.
“We are at or above pre-pandemic sales levels because of the incredible support from this community,” said Nelson. “They are so proud of this space and excited to get back into it.”
Nelson believes he and the Sheldon’s staff did their best to “project optimism” during the pandemic.
“We communicated constantly about what we were working on and what we knew, so we maintained that relationship and had thought ahead to what people would want—and what we bet on is FUN,” he said.
“It’s worked beautifully.”
Nelson’s attitude throughout the shutdown period was to operate as though reopening was always only a few weeks away.
“That meant we were ready to go, in the blocks, when we could fully function again,” he said. “There’s something very strange and unnerving about an empty theater, so to see it filled again the way it’s supposed to be is really delightful.”
On the cusp of 2023, Nelson’s hope is that the entire industry will recover as well as the Sheldon has to date.
“I expect and hope that the Sheldon will keep getting better and better at being embedded in this community,” said Nelson, “and that we can provide shows to the people of Red Wing they’ll be excited about.”
Waseca Art Center, Waseca; Artistic Director Jess Stuckmayer
In Waseca over the past year, Stuckmayer has seen more parents eager to get their kids involved in creative endeavors surrounded by others.
“We usually just hold one summer camp but we had two this year due to high demand,” said Stuckmayer.
“From a mom and artistic director perspective, I think that’s because the pandemic kept kids at home so much more, with more screen, TV and phone time, and parents were excited to get kids out of the house.”
Now, Stuckmayer is pondering how to get adults out of their homes and back into an artistically rich community life, too.
“We’re trying to come up with things that will give people a huge incentive to leave the house, things that they really want to do,” said Stuckmayer.
The younger and older sets have been responding well to artists’ receptions and concerts, Stuckmayer said, mentioning a variety of music—bluegrass, classical and jazz—that has appealed.
Watch for the addition of a ceramics studio in the Waseca Art Center’s lower level in 2023.
“Playing with mud seems to be a blank canvas that is non-threatening for a lot of people,” said Stuckmayer.
“Clay is down to earth and tactile, and we’ve had a huge ask for ceramics.”
Grants and other funding sources are making the new clay studio possible, she said.
“And clay is something you can’t always easily do in your own home.”