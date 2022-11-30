SCENE Apple Creek Orchard free cider #7397.JPG

Enjoying cider while perusing holiday decor at Apple Creek Orchard.
SCENE art Northfield Arts Guild #4223.JPG

The holidays bring families together. At a Northfield Arts Guild exhibit earlier this year, community members stitched quilt blocks in response to "I Know I'm Home When."
SCENE community dinner cupcakes #5400.JPG

Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, Faribault, served cupcakes at the annual Community Christmas Dinner in 2019.
SCENE decorations HOPE #7484.JPG

Peace. Hope. Goodwill. Those words thread through my thoughts this holiday season. I hope for peace and goodwill, even though sometimes elusive within our families, communities and world.

SCENE Fireworks Faribault Holiday #7456.JPG
SCENE Giving Tree, #2845 two scarves.JPG

Hand knit scarves, available for anyone to take, hang from The Giving Tree outside the Northfield Public Library.
SCENE Ken's Christmas Trees choosing tree #7358.JPG

Ken's Christmas Trees sells trees, wreaths and more in Faribault.
SCENE Montgomery business window display #5913.JPG

In downtown Montgomery, a festive window display from a previous year.
SCENE Nook & Cranny winter hats #6003.JPG

Outside Nook & Cranny in Faribault, warm winter head attire was free for the taking.
SCENE community dinner diners #5404.JPG

Diners gather in the basement of Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church in December 2019 for the annual free Community Christmas Dinner.
SCENE Apple Creek Orchard gnome #7393.JPG

An oversized festive gnome welcomes shoppers to Apple Creek Orchard, rural Faribault.
SCENE Apple Creek Orchard wreaths #7394.JPG

Apple Creek Orchard features an assortment of wreaths and other holiday items.
SCENE Community dinner serving #5387.JPG

Volunteers serve at the Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church Community Christmas Dinner in 2019 in the basement of the Faribault church. The dinner has been discontinued, replaced by fall community soup luncheons.
SCENE decorations star #7461.JPG
SCENE Montgomery food shelf drive #5934.JPG

Mackenthun's, the grocery store in Montgomery, encouraged shoppers to give to the food shelf in recent year.
SCENE Montgomery soldier Rustic Farmer on Main #5915.JPG

The Rustic Farmer on Main in Montgomery decorated for a past holiday season.
SCENE Peace tray.JPG

A vintage PEACE tray from a southern Minnesota antique shop.

As we celebrate the holidays and 2022 comes to a close, Faribault photographer and writer Audrey Kletscher Helbling reflects on hope. You can find more of her inspiring and creative work on her blog, mnprairieroots.com.

