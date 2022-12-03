The Music Mart Faribault
Holiday cheer is nearly here — and southern Minnesota has oodles of options for kickstarting your shopping.

Finally a Gift Store in Faribault
Tatge Jewelry

In its central, downtown Kenyon location, Larry Tatge has been in business for over 45 years. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The 207 Curiosities Shop

The 207 Curiosities Shop is constantly rotating its collection oddities.
Quilting by the Hearth Lonsdale - Fabric Rainbow

There are many colors and fabrics to choose from inside Quilting by the Hearth. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Northfield Olive Oils and Vinegars

Northfield Olive Oils and Vinegars owners Joe and Sherry Morgan received the retail award in the 2018 Visit Northfield tourism awards. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Lilly and Rose Boutique

In April, Jodi Jendrysik officially opened the doors to Lilly and Rose Boutique at her new location between Old Town Bagels and the hotel in downtown Owatonna. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Nutter Clothing Company

Nutter Clothing Company manager Barb Moeller helps Dan Beeler of St. Peter sort through pants during a Sidewalk Sale in St. Peter. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Freelance writer/collaborative pianist Jane Turpin Moore grew up in the Mankato area and is now based in Northfield. She blogs at timeformoore566445504.wordpress.com and fields emails at jturpinmoore@gmail.com.

