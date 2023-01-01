Winter weather is all the talk, but the future of fashion is taking us by storm. Through 2022, we saw clean lines and classic cuts return in unison with an in person workday and a comeback of the traditional social life. The new year will bring in a fresh fashion front through new interpretations of silhouettes we have gotten comfortable with in the past year.
Let’s begin with color. Pantone has announced the color of the year for 2023 as Viva Magenta. The color is described as being “rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.” Viva Magenta brings an appeal to pathos prompting fearlessness, joyous and optimistic celebration, and is said to inspire us to write a new narrative.
What a perfect successor to Very Peri, the star of 2022. Very Peri was chosen in hopes of embracing uncertainty and cautious optimism. We have seen the procession from loungewear to basic office wear as we tiptoed through what we were told was the new normal. As far as fashion trends are concerned 2022 walked so 2023 can run.
Bold styles will be coming in waves for New Year's Eve celebrations and will gust through each season. While color is a huge player in style, texture will be taking center stage this year. Sequins have always been a holiday staple, but this year they will be around long after the tree comes down.
During the winter months we will be graced with fully sequined garments such as skirts, blazers and trousers. The bravest among us may even treat herself to a sequin power suit. As temperatures rise, sequins will minimize to accents both on our clothing and accessories.
If sequins aren’t your style, the vastness of 2023 trends will have you covered, but not too covered. Sheer materials have had their moment at fashion week and are now drifting to the Midwest. From mesh to lace, the perfect look for you is rolling in. Play with a mesh top under a corset, or a lace blouse over a simple dress.
Your back will thank you for this year’s footwear comeback. Ballet flats are surging back into fashion for spring. Opt for neutrals for a simple everyday look, or pull in the hot colors of the season to make a sweet statement. Functionality will take a step aside when we look to handbag trends. Go from day to night with a statement “party bag.” Dress up your trousers and satin blouse with a bold and flashy bag that will allow your fun personality to shine while staying up to date on the trend cycle.
You’ve heard it here before, but disco fever lives on through 2023. Groovy styles inspired by the 70’s remain in yet another iteration. Floral patterns will be upgraded to three dimensional and abstract flower designs. Patterns will stick around, but rather than floral we are expecting graphics in a heart motif. We will see small patterns and large graphics.
Continuing in three dimensional fashion, we will see heart shape adornment making it mainstream for early spring and summer. Finally, fringe is here to stay. Blend a touch of this trend to your current wardrobe though a fringe purse, bootie, or jacket.
Hemlines will be a bit unpredictable in the sense that mini dresses and maxi skirts will be sharing space in our wardrobes. Mini dresses will be taking inspiration from lingerie edging on the side of gothic. While this contradicts the more modest take we have been enjoying in fashion, this is where we can apply layering. Sheer tights will give a bit of coverage.
A basic turtleneck can be worn under a slip dress for warmth and simplicity without covering a lacy v-neck cut. Maxi skirts came in for fall of 2022, but the cut will stick around in fresh materials. We expect a rise in leather and denim maxi skirts weather permitting through 2023.
While we are layering up to make it through another frigid winter, 2023 fashion is coming in hot. Challenge yourself to play with color, texture, and maybe a new hemline as you head into the new year.