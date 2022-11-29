The cold weather coming our way can be hard on us both physically and mentally. Taking a little extra time to care for yourself can ease some of the winter blues and help to avoid common winter issues from dry skin to an achy body. Here are a few of my personal favorite products to elevate your self-care routine or add a little joy to the stocking of someone you love.
Lotion Bar
Dry winter weather can take a toll on your skin. Avoid dry hands and feet with daily application of an all-natural lotion bar. Made with beeswax, this hydrator will last longer on your skin than traditional liquid lotion. The natural ingredients make this product both safe and effective for even the most sensitive and damaged skin. A travel-sized lotion bar is a great product to keep in your purse all winter long. Make sure to wear cozy socks and warm gloves for an extra barrier protecting your skin from the elements.
Warmies
As temperatures drop we begin to feel the constant chill that a midwestern winter brings. Warmies offer relief from the feeling of being chilled to the bone. They have all of their bases covered from slippers to neck warmers, and stuffed animals for children and adults that can be heated in the microwave and act as a heat pack. Aside from warming you up, Warmies aid in stress relief, hypertension, aches and pains, sinus pressure, cramps, migraines, insomnia, and tendonitis. The plush material and fun colors make Warmies a great gift for everyone on your list.
Gel Socks
If you struggle with dry, cracked feet, gel socks will wake you up with supple skin. This new technology is a gamechanger for the cold weather. Infused with jojoba oil, rose essential oil, and vitamin E, The gel lined socks will penetrate dry skin and lock in moisture. Wear these socks to bed three to seven nights a week. To maximize your results pair with a lotion or cream.
Dry Brushing
Dry brushing is relatively new to the self-care scene, although its roots lie in ancient times. Dry brushing exfoliates the skin through physical exfoliation similar to a body scrub.
The bristles sweep away dull, rough flaky skin cells. Aside from exfoliation, dry brushing increases circulation to the skin. Work your dry brush from your toes all the way up to your head in a long sweeping motion.
You can expect to see immediate results with dry rushing, but your skin will continue to improve with extended use.
Blue tansy Facial Oil
Blue Tansy Facial Oil is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients that are beneficial for both mature and blemish prone skin. The main chemical component of this natural product, Sabinene, works to diminish the appearance of blemishes, fine lines, and wrinkles. The calming properties make Blue Tansy Oil the perfect addition to your winter skincare routine. Apply it to your skin after cleansing, and layer with your favorite moisturizer for healthy skin.
Jade Roller
Jade rollers are a great tool to boost circulation and reduce swelling. They can be a quick cure to common skincare struggles such as puffiness, and dark undereye circles. Jade rollers are also said to improve circulation and assist lymphatic drainage. Leave your jade roller in the refrigerator overnight for a soothing experience with your morning skincare.
Ellen Eide is a 25-year-old fashion enthusiast from Le Sueur. With a background in atmospheric science, Ellen now works as the brand manager for Her Happy Place Boutique in St. Peter.