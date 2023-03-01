Fans of live music are fortunate to have a wealth of opportunities in southern Minnesota to explore their passion for performance at a variety of venues that cover a wide range of musical genres.
Live music can be found throughout the area on stages ranging from historic theaters and large auditoriums to classic roadhouses and craft breweries. These locations offer talented local artists and bands to national touring acts - all within an easy drive of anywhere in southern Minnesota.
The following is a list of some of the area’s prime locations to enjoy an evening of music.
10,000 Drops Craft Distlllers/Corks & Pints
Faribault
Live music is on the menu at Corks & Pints, which shares space next to the popular 10,000 Drops Distillery in downtown Faribault. Live music will offered indoors on Saturday evenings at Corks & Pints from March through mid-May. The stage will then be moved outdoors (weather permitting) on Friday and Saturday evenings from mid-May through September. Free trivia is also offered every Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. Upcoming music in March and April will include Fred The Bear on March 4, Relativity on March 18, Ozzy Harris on March 25, Mark Ross on April 1, Bruce Berniece on April 8, Steve Boyken on April 15, Drive South on April 22 and Los Rebeldes on April 29. Visit the www.10000drops.com or call 507-838-0383 for more information.
Briannos Chart House
Lakeville
Thanks to a unique partnership with legendary Twin Cities musician Mick Sterling, Briannos Chart House is a top destination to catch tribute bands play your favorites. In addition, the Chart House’s schedule includes performances from local musicians and an opportunity for dinner and dancing to a big band on Monday evenings. Some of the tribute bands schedule for March include salutes to Boz Scaggs, Anne Murray, Hall and Oates, Barry Manilow, Amy Winehouse and Elvis Presley. For more information visit www.charthouserestaurant.com or call 952-435-7156.
Chankaska Creek Ranch Winery and Distillery
Kasota
Located in the lush forests of the southern Minnesota River Valley near Kasota, Chankaska Creek Ranch Winery and Distillery not only offers a variety of outstanding wines and libations, the venue is also a top location for listening to some of the area’s top musicians.
Chankaska offers free live music every Friday and Saturday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with its unWINED events at the winery. In the warmer months, music is played on the patio and during the colder months the location moves indoors to the Chankaska Spirits Room.
Some of the performers already scheduled for March 2023 include Tyler Herwig (Mar. 3), Andy Tackett (Mar. 4), Scarlett Woods (Mar. 10), Matt McAllister (Mar. 11), Trent Shaw (Mar. 18) and Haldy (Mar. 25).
“We have no certain criteria when booking performers, only that they fit our winery's atmosphere,” Chankaska Marketing Coordinator Kelsey Long said. “We typically book performers who specialize in easy listening, acoustic, folk, light rock, and singer/songwriters help us bring in a variety of talented local musicians.”
She added, “The southern Minnesota community has great local musical talent while putting their own spin on different genres. We have performers, like Michael Shynes, who have gained national attention for their music while making their start at Chankaska Winery.”
To find out more about Chankaska Creek Ranch Winery and Distillery, please visit www.chankaskawines.com or call 507-931-0089.
Chapel Brewing
Dundas
Once the weather warms up, Chapel Brewing on the banks of the Cannon River in Dundas offers live music on selected evenings on its outdoor patio that is attached to its tap room, which is located in an 1880s building that was originally built as a chapel. For more information, visit www.chapelbrewing.com or call 507-664-1300.
The Contented Cow
Northfield
A mainstay in Northfield’s live music scene over the years, The Contented Cow recently changed ownership but local music aficionados need not worry as the new owners plan to continue the Cow’s tradition of hosting a variety of live offerings that will focus on original and eclectic music. The Contented Cow is located at 302B Division Street S. in Northfield.
Foremost Brewing Cooperative
Owatonna
A popular destination in downtown Owatonna for a tasty glass of craft beer, Foremost Brewing Cooperative also features live music on Saturday evenings throughout the year. The music at Foremost ranges from folk and country to blues and jazz.
“Overall we see a love toward folk and country, and a lot of these acts are received really well at our place. But we've had many styles or genres come through, to help bring in something new and exciting for everyone. We've had some great jazz and blues artists come through, as well as some fun cover groups playing a wide range of pop, rock and folk,” said Foremost Brewing Cooperative Member and Marketing Coordinator Molly Kerr.
She added, “The majority of the musicians we have come through are local, and usually perform as a solo or duo. We certainly like to give all aspiring musicians a chance to play in front of folks. This all connects with our mission of community and cooperation - bringing local people and businesses together, especially in our downtown, striving to make our city a more desirable place to live and visit.
“Owatonna and our surrounding cities have a deep music culture, really with a surprising number of performers. We love bringing in town favorites, but also making new musical friends as well.”
Upcoming performers at Foremost include Gospel and Gravel (March 4), Wade Snake (March 11), Annie Enneking and Kari Tweiten (March 18), Katy Tessman and Son Sweet Lou (March 25) and Phil Berbig (April 1). For more information, please visit www.foremost.coop or call 507-214-3462.
The Grand Center for Arts and Culture
New Ulm
The Grand Kabaret in New Ulm has featured live music on the first floor of the Grand Center for Arts and Culture every Friday since 2009. Most concerts in the Grand Kabaret’s live music series are free and open to the public.
“The musicians performing at The Grand generally come from central Minnesota. However, we do also host a variety of musicians from the Twin Cities area, northern Minnesota, and neighboring states,” The Grand Center for Arts and Culture Marketing and Program Manager Tamara Furth said. “We want to support our regional musicians but also bring in a variety of music and allow different artists to have an opportunity to share their work. Part of The Grand's mission is ‘To support local artists by offering opportunities to develop and demonstrate their artistry.' We work very hard to provide this opportunity.”
Furth said the Kabaret brings in a wide variety of music including folk, blues, Americana, jazz, country, rock, indie, eclectic and more. Upcoming performers scheduled for March 2023 include Off the Strings (March 3), Lonesome Dan Case (March 10), Chris Holm (March 17), Armstrong Boulevard Brass Quintet (March 24) and Crista Bohlmann (March 31). In addition, open mic nights are held on a monthly basis at the Kabaret. For complete information on upcoming performances, please visit www.thegrandnewulm.com or call 507-359-9222
The Grand Event Center
Northfield
A former movie theater building, The Grand Event Center in downtown Northfield is under the new ownership of Lindsay Ness and Jake Mulford but it will continue to provide space for some outstanding music for residents of southern Minnesota.
The Grand holds a free monthly local singer/songwriter showcase on its stage each month with upcoming dates set for March 16 and April 20 at 7 p.m. Get your green on at the Grand on March 17 at 7 p.m. as O’Rion will perform along with a special guest for the center’s St. Patrick’s Day party.
In April, Rush River Delta with special guest Little Wing will play The Grand on April 1, and David K’s tribute show to the Roy Orbison will take place on April 7 at The Grand.
“We love variety! We don't necessarily have any particular criteria - especially since Jake and I are new to the music booking process,” Ness said. “Typically, acts and bands will reach out to us. Oftentimes it will be people who have been to a show here or have played their solo act at the Singer/Songwriter showcase. Our only criteria is that groups are excited and motivated and will help us to get the word out in order to draw a crowd!
“The pandemic delivered a major blow to the live music scene in Northfield. It is 100% in our mission to continue to revive the later night, live music events that were frequently in town pre-pandemic. We would love to have The Grand be known as an event space, a breakfast spot, and a place to look consistently for quality live music.”
Ness is still new to the game in terms of booking music but she is excited about the opportunity to help grow the live music scene in the area.
“We haven't been doing this long enough to really have a solid answer on what Northfield/southern Minnesotans gravitate toward,” Ness said. “As a bar patron, I know I see a lot of rock cover bands and people enjoy the music that they know and recognize. I would like to be able to balance that with musicians who are playing originals and trying to get their name and music out there. There is a time and a place for each. We have a few groups who have done tributes - Roy Orbison & Johnny Cash. Both of those nights were wildly successful. Like I said, we love variety. We want to be a space that can be reliable for quality music of any genre.”
Imminent Brewing
Northfield
After taking a break during the recent COVID crisis, live music has returned to the friendly confines of the popular Imminent Brewing in downtown Northfield. In addition to offering a tasty selection of on-site crafted beers, Imminent brings in some of the area’s top artists to perform on a regular basis throughout the year. Food trucks are usually available each day the brewery is open to make for a complete dinner and a show experience. For more information, please visit www.imminentbrewing.com or call 507-646-2327.
Indian Island Winery
Janesville
Indian Island Winery can offer a variety of music all year long, thanks to its ample indoor and outdoor settings. Pretty much every weekend, specifically on Saturdays, visitors can expect to find a new music act at Indian Island. The easiest way to keep up is at the winery's Facebook page, facebook.com/IndianIslandWinery.
Mayo Civic Center
Rochester
Another area destination for top music acts is the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. The rock band Styx will bring its show to town on March 18, and Grammy nominated Christian artist MercyMe will play Mayo on March 25. The “Our Planet Live in Concert” show will take be held on March 26. For more information, please visit www.mayociviccenter.com or call 1-800-422-2199.
Mineral Springs Brewery
Owatonna
A destination for beer lovers in Owatonna, the Mineral Springs Brewery features live music by local and regional performers on a weekly basis throughout the year.
“Our approach to music, food trucks, events, beer styles on-tap, and nearly all we do mirrors our customer's tastes,” Mineral Springs Brewery President Bill Cronin said. “In that vein, many of our bands/musicians lean toward a bluesy/country mix, often in the style of Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, etc. The Owatonna music scene is rich, and we've definitely tapped this area, with most operating within a 45 mile radius of us. We have regular musicians who've built a following here at MSB who come from Austin, Albert Lea, Mankato, and as well right in our backyard in Owatonna. We also have a couple of regulars from as far away as LaCrosse and Duluth.”
Cronin continued, “Our indoor stage is limited in the winter, so we do a lot of solo acts, while our outdoor stage is well-suited for summer bands. We've found a post-covid rhythm with music where we have a band/musician every Saturday night, and in the summer we strive to bring music to our customers on Thursdays and Fridays. It adds a richness to our brewery that we've come to love, and we sense our customers do as well.”
Upcoming music in March includes Steve Boyken (March 4), Joel Ward (March 11) and Chris Bertrand (March 25). Mineral Springs will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a “tent event” with performances by Andy Hughes (March 17) and Jeff Reinartz (March 18).
For details, please visit www.mineralspringsbrewery.com or call 507-413-6281.
Mystic Lake Casino
Prior Lake
A popular Twin Cities destination for trying your luck at the slots or blackjack table, Mystic Lake also offers a winning line-up of music throughout the year. Top recording acts that will be appearing at Mystic this spring include R&B legends Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant on March 4, blues rocker Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band on March 19, Chicago blues pioneer Buddy Guy on April 27 and the incomparable Engelbert Humperdinck on April 28. Classic rock fans will also want to mark their calendar for May 5 since Alice Cooper will visit Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. Live music is also available at Mystic Lake’s Drinx Bar every weekend in the casino. For more details or for ticket information, please visit www.mysticlake.com or call 1-800-262-7799.
New Chapter Winery
New Prague
Set amongst a scenic vineyard, Next Chapter Winery in New Prague will be offering a full lineup of live music during the upcoming months. Performers scheduled in March include Anya Menk (March 12) and Melissa Schulz (March 26 and May 14). Other spring performers at NCW will be Shenanigans (April 1 and May 13) and Tony Williams (April 7). For more information, visit www.nextchapterwinery.com or call 612-756-3012.
Paradise Center for the Arts
Faribault
A favorite in Faribault for live music is the Paradise Center for the Arts. The venue brings a wide ranges of music styles to its stage, which is located at 321 Central Avenue N. In Faribault.
The Paradise schedule for live music over the next few months is impressive and will start with a performance by Super Duos, which will present the music of Simon and Garfunkel on Friday, March 3. Super Duos features musicians Pat Balder and Glen Evenhart and the evening will cover the hits of the legendary Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.
Next up on the Paradise schedule on Saturday, March 11, is the Americana-flavored Gypsy jazz music of Harmonious Wail. This Madison, Wisconsin based group combines vintage Jethro Burns with a touch of Django Reinhardt and everything in between. Of course, what would March be without some Celtic inspired tunes and the Paradise will fill that bill with a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with Lehto and Wright and the Northerly Gales on Friday, March 17.
Looking ahead to April, singer and playwright Lisa Rock brings her six-piece backing band to the Paradise for “Close to You,” which is an evening of music on Saturday, April 22, from the songbook of Karen Carpenter and The Carpenters. On Friday, April 28, Twin Cities vocalist MsArnise will be in the house to present “Gladys/A Night of Gladys Knight and the Pips” - a tribute to the empress of soul, Gladys Knights.
The music at the Paradise will continue into the summer as Mick Sterling presents “From Barry - The Perfect Songs of Barry Gibb and The Bee Gees” on Friday, June 9. Country music fans will want to mark Saturday, June 24 on their calendar as the Paradise will feature the music of Patsy Cline with the Joyann Parker Band, which takes the audience on a nostalgic trip through the beloved music of country legend Patsy Cline.
“In choosing musical or other entertainment acts I have mostly looked at what has been successful in the past,” PCA Executive Director Heidi Nelson said about the acts that play in Faribault. “Price is also a primary concern. With 278 seats in our auditorium and the average ticket price being $22.50, I try to make sure that we are making enough of a profit with each show. Our mission is to welcome all people to experience the transformative power of the arts, and offering shows that people want to see is the way we bring them through the doors to have that experience.”
Nelson said that tribute bands and artists along with family friendly comedians are the most popular shows at the PCA each year.
To purchase tickets or to get more information on any of the music and stage offerings at the Paradise Center for the Arts, please visit www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Rochester Thaw Music Fest 2023
Rochester
Set for Saturday, March 23, the Rochester Thaw Music Fest will bring 30 performances to six locations throughout the city of Rochester These shows will feature area musicians and the locations will include Chateau, Cafe Steam, Art Heads Emporium, Treedome, Bleu Duck Event Room and LC’s Venue. The music begins at 3 p.m. and runs until 11:00 p.m. that day and will feature bands such as Bad Bad Hats, Jadeyn James, Why Not and the Immaculate Beings. For information visit www.mytownmymusic.com/rochester-thaw-music-festival or call 507-722-0497.
Shattuck-St. Mary’s School
Faribault
The Fesler-Lampert Performing Arts Series at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault will bring two acts to the school’s historic Newhall Auditorium in March 2023. The Ames Piano Quartet, an ensemble-in-residence at Iowa State University since 1976 and one of the few regularly constituted piano quartets in the world, will play at SSM on Thursday, March 23.
The series will conclude on Friday, March 31 with a performance by Twin Cities singer, rapper and writer Dessa. Her resume include Lollapalooza and Glastonbury along with performances with the Minnesota Orchestra and top 200 entries on the Billboard charts. She has contributed to the top selling The Hamilton Mixtape album and her track “Congratulations” has recorded over 20 million streams. Her written work has been published by the New York Times and National Geographic Traveller and has been broadcast by Minnesota Public Radio. Dessa is also the host of Deeply Human, a podcast created by the BBC and American Public Media.
For complete details on the Fesler-Lampert Performing Arts Series, please visit www.s-sm.org/news-events/fesler-lampert-performing-arts-series or call 507-333-1500.
Sheldon Theatre
Red Wing
A historic venue in scenic Red Wing, the Sheldon Theatre offers a diverse selection of music acts for your listening pleasure. The BritPack is set for March 4 and highlight great British acts such as the Beatles, Queen and The Rolling Stones. The Derina Harvey Band plays the Sheldon on March 17, Sing Me a Country Song with Colleen Raye and Bobby Vandell will play on March 24. Singer Dessa will appear in Red Wing on April 1 and the charismatic duo of B2Wins will play on April 22. Other acts coming up include the Sheldon Brass Band’s Spring Concert on April 23, Rumors and Dreams featuring Pamela McNeill and Jeff Engholm and the music of Fleetwood Mac on May 5 and Twin Cities singer Chasity Brown on May 6. Details for all shows and tickets at the Sheldon can be found at www.sheldontheatre.org or by calling 651-388-8700.
Treasure Island Casino
Welch
A short drive to the east, Treasure Island Casino features a full ranging of gaming opportunities along with a 16,000 seat outdoor amphitheater and a 2,800 seat indoor venue. The list of upcoming concerts in March and April includes an Elvis tribute spectacular on March 5, the Roots and Boots show including country stars Sammy Kershaw, Colin Raye and Aaron Tippin on March 24, Warrant and Lita Ford on March 25, The Rocket Man Show (Elton John tribute) on April 7, Dane Cook on April 21 and Rock the Yacht featuring The Little River Band, Pablo Cruise and Firefall on April 22. Other notables coming up later in the spring and summer include Foreigner on May 12, Chicago on May 20, Morris Day and The Time on June 3, Matchbox Twenty on June 10 and country hitmaker Jason Aldean on Aug. 19. For more details on events and tickets, please visit: www.ticasino.com or call 1-800-222-7077.
Vetter Stone Amphitheater
Mankato
Southern Minnesota may still be in the final stages of winter, but summer can’t be too far away and that means another season of outdoor live music at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato Situated on the banks of the Minnesota River in Riverfront Park, this outdoor venue brings in a variety of national touring acts to Mankato each summer. One of the events already scheduled for 2023 is an appearance by the Barenaked Ladies with special guests Semisonic and Del Amitri on June 10. For more information, visit www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com or call 507-389-3000.
Waseca Art Center
Waseca
While the shows are more occasional at this venue, they are still plentiful, and the Art Center is a great place to hear some music. The Benson Family Singers perfomer at the center Feb. 18, and those interested can look out for new events at facebook.com/wasecaartcenter.
What’s Up Lounge
Mankato
A longtime destination for live music in southern Minnesota is the What’s Up Lounge in Mankato A 21+ club, the What’s Up Lounge features rock, blues, punk, rockabilly, hip-hop, metal, hardcore and jam bands. The What’s Up Lounge is located at 701 N. Riverfront Drive in Mankato. For more information call 507-625-4285 or visit www.oleandersaloon.com