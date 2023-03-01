Fans of live music are fortunate to have a wealth of opportunities in southern Minnesota to explore their passion for performance at a variety of venues that cover a wide range of musical genres.

The Frothy Quartet

The Frothy Quartet has been a featured act at Imminent Brewing in Northfield and other Southern Minnesota live music venues. (Photo courtesy Tom Nelson)
10,000 Drops Corks & Pints Live Music

The live music is offered both indoors and outdoors at 10,000 Drops and Corks & Pints in Faribault. 
Chankaska Live Music

Live music is offered indoors and outdoors throughout the year at Chankaska Winery in Kasota.
Foremost - Mark Cameron Band

Mark Cameron Band is a regular at Foremost Brewery in Owatonna and other Southern Minnesota music venues.
Foremost - Justa Crista

Justa Crista is a performer at Foremost in Owatonna.
The Grand Kabaret New Ulm

The Grand Kabaret is part restaurant, part music venue in downtown New Ulm.
Rush River Band

The Rush River Delta band will play in Northfield at the Grand Event Center on April 1.
The Frothy Quartet

The Frothy Quartet is a great example of a Southern Minnesota music act that works in a variety of venues. (Photo courtesy Tom Nelson)
Indian Island Winery Music.jpeg
Mineral Springs Brewery Music

Live music is available at Mineral Springs Brewery in downtown Owatonna throughout the year.
Mineral Spring Brewery Music
Lehto and wright.jpg

Lehto and Wright will be part of a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Paradise Center for the Arts on March 17.
patsycline.jpg
ames piano quartet

The Ames Piano Quartet will play at the historic Newhall Auditorium on March 23 as part of the Shattuck-St. Mary’s Fesler-Lampert Performing Arts Series.
Dessa

The artist Dessa will perform at Shattuck-St. Mary’s. Dessa will play at the historic Newhall Auditorium on March 31 as part of the Shattuck-St. Mary’s Fesler-Lampert Performing Arts Series.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments