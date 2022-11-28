Rants and Raves - Christmas.png

Shall we just name the elephant in the room, Christmas! People have so many expectations of what should happen and how everyone should feel. Bring on the stress, disappointment and over-spending. The holidays bring out the weird in families. It’s a magical time of year, but you better get that pallet of Xanax delivered early. And while you’re at it, meet the guy at the front door to sign for that crate of wine.

Mary Closner lives in Northfield, making bad decisions so you don't have to. Reach her at 1964minx@gmail.com.

