There’s something comforting about tradition, about grassroots community events. The North Morristown Fourth of July celebration, now in its 129th year and billing itself as the longest-running July 4 event in Minnesota, fits the definition of Americana, of a Norman Rockwell-type scene, of community.
This is a celebration to be experienced. Here generations gather among vintage festival stands, settling in for conversation, music, food and more. Here, on shaded grounds set among farm sites and fields, with Trinity Lutheran Church and School across the road, throngs congregate.
From a patriotic program to a parade to a silent auction, kiddie rides and games, BINGO, and much much more, this celebration truly offers something for everyone. Fireworks cap the day-long event which begins at 9 am. Arrive early for the jam-packed 10 am parade.
This is a place to reconnect or to meet newcomers. This is a place to fork into a slice of homemade pie, grab a burger, order up a beer or an ice cream cone or a bag of popcorn or other foods prepared and served by volunteers. This is a place to kick back and listen to a line-up of musicians, including the ever-popular Monroe Crossing. That bluegrass band returns annually, performing this July 4 at 1:30 and 4 pm on the main stage. Bring your lawn chairs as bleacher and plank board seating are limited.
Kids will find plenty to do with vintage rides and games that hold a yesteryear appeal. There’s a fish pond and a duck pond and a handcrafted barrel train pulled by a garden tractor among an assortment of other homemade carnival style offerings.
North Morristown on the Fourth of July is about families and community and celebrating and connecting, or reconnecting. There’s something uniquely appealing about gathering on this plot of land in rural southern Minnesota to celebrate Independence Day in an old-fashioned, down-to-earth and, oh, so timeless way.
A native of southwestern Minnesota, Audrey Kletscher Helbling has lived in Rice County for 40 years. She’s attended the North Morristown celebration many times, sometimes photographing it, sometimes not. She usually skips the parade. Through these photos from 2013, 2016 and 2021, she attempts to show you what you can expect at this truly grassroots Fourth of July celebration.