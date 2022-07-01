SCENE, 2013 BINGO building 70.JPG

There’s something comforting about tradition, about grassroots community events. The North Morristown Fourth of July celebration, now in its 129th year and billing itself as the longest-running July 4 event in Minnesota, fits the definition of Americana, of a Norman Rockwell-type scene, of community.

SCENE, 2013 BINGO callers 44.JPG

BINGO callers in 2013.
SCENE, 2013 blueberry pie 64.JPG

The Pie Stand features a wide variety of homemade pies, which sell quickly.
SCENE, 2013 food stand 59.JPG

Volunteers serve food from vintage stands.
SCENE, 2013 ice cream signs 91.JPG

Servings at the ice cream stand are generous. Donation boxes are scattered about the grounds to help cover costs of this free event.
SCENE, 2013 making ice cream cone 131.JPG

Scooping up ice cream for fest-goers.

This is a celebration to be experienced. Here generations gather among vintage festival stands, settling in for conversation, music, food and more. Here, on shaded grounds set among farm sites and fields, with Trinity Lutheran Church and School across the road, throngs congregate.

SCENE, 2013 Monroe Crossing & crowd 80.JPG

The bluegrass band Monroe Crossing draws large crowds here each July Fourth.
SCENE, 2013 Monroe Crossing closeup 102.JPG
SCENE, 2013 overview game area 93.JPG

Games and rides for kids are housed in a poleshed and remain mostly unchanged from year to year.
SCENE, 2013 pie stand 138.JPG

One of the most popular stands, the Pie Stand.
SCENE, 2016 barrel train 22.JPG

On a grassy area, kids can ride in the handcrafted barrel train.
SCENE, 2016 burger 6.JPG

Lots of burgers are served at the celebration.
SCENE, 2016 cars parked along road 4.JPG

Vehicles line the county road leading to the festival grounds.
SCENE, 2016 crowd N Morristown 70.JPG

From a patriotic program to a parade to a silent auction, kiddie rides and games, BINGO, and much much more, this celebration truly offers something for everyone. Fireworks cap the day-long event which begins at 9 am. Arrive early for the jam-packed 10 am parade.

SCENE, 2016 crowd overview 126.JPG

The North Morristown celebration draws large crowds to hear the music, enjoy the food and more.
SCENE, 2016 Monroe Crossing 57.JPG

A crowd favorite, bluegrass band Monroe Crossing.
SCENE, 2016 N Morristown button 89.JPG

Attendees are encouraged to buy a button to support the celebration.
SCENE, 2016 parade tractor.JPG

The 10 am parade features lots of tractors, like this one parked at the fest grounds afterwards.

This is a place to reconnect or to meet newcomers. This is a place to fork into a slice of homemade pie, grab a burger, order up a beer or an ice cream cone or a bag of popcorn or other foods prepared and served by volunteers. This is a place to kick back and listen to a line-up of musicians, including the ever-popular Monroe Crossing. That bluegrass band returns annually, performing this July 4 at 1:30 and 4 pm on the main stage. Bring your lawn chairs as bleacher and plank board seating are limited.

SCENE, 2016 Uncle Sam 183.JPG

Patriotic attire is optional, but welcome, like Uncle Sam in 2016.
SCENE, 2021 carnival game 4862.JPG

Homemade carnival games are a hit.
SCENE, 2021 food stand 4903.JPG

One of the many on-site food stands run by volunteers.
SCENE, 2021 games 7 rides building 4898.JPG

Kids' games and rides are sheltered in this building.
SCENE, 2021 kids' vintage car ride 4874.JPG

Vintage toy cars comprise a kids' ride that's been around forever.

Kids will find plenty to do with vintage rides and games that hold a yesteryear appeal. There’s a fish pond and a duck pond and a handcrafted barrel train pulled by a garden tractor among an assortment of other homemade carnival style offerings.

SCENE, 2021 N Morristown tee 4889.JPG

North Morristown t-shirts are sold in the Novelty Shop.
SCENE, 2021 popcorn stand 4908.JPG

The Popcorn Stand, among the many food options.
SCENE, 2021 Trinity sign 4875.JPG

Proceeds from the celebration benefit Trinity Lutheran School, North Morristown.
SCENE, 2021 tshirt stand 4856.JPG

Young volunteers sell tees and other items.
SCENE, 2021 vintage toy car 4876.JPG

This vintage toy car is part of a homemade kiddie ride.

North Morristown on the Fourth of July is about families and community and celebrating and connecting, or reconnecting. There’s something uniquely appealing about gathering on this plot of land in rural southern Minnesota to celebrate Independence Day in an old-fashioned, down-to-earth and, oh, so timeless way.

SCENE, 2013 BINGO building 70.JPG

A poleshed houses the silent auction and BINGO on the festival grounds.
SCENE, 2013 corn kernels 66.JPG

In 2013, fest-goers could guess the number of corn kernels in a jar to claim a prize.
SCENE, 2013 fest grounds 150.JPG

The festival grounds are located by Trinity Lutheran Church and School, North Morristown, in rural western Rice County.

FYI: For more information, visit the North Morristown Fourth of July Facebook page: facebook.com/nm4thofjuly.

A native of southwestern Minnesota, Audrey Kletscher Helbling has lived in Rice County for 40 years. She’s attended the North Morristown celebration many times, sometimes photographing it, sometimes not. She usually skips the parade. Through these photos from 2013, 2016 and 2021, she attempts to show you what you can expect at this truly grassroots Fourth of July celebration.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments