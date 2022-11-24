If you’re looking for holiday events in Minnesota, we’ve got you covered. Peruse through dozens of updated events to add a touch of festivity, fun, and spontaneity to the holidays. If you don’t have something planned, you’ll manage to turn things around at the last minute and make your holidays extra special. You’re sure to find countless, exciting events and festivals. Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday event to enjoy as a couple, with friends, or with your family, this is where you should begin.

Winterfest Fireworks

Freworks drew dozens and dozens to Central Avenue at Faribault Winterfest in 2018. While the show dazzled spectators, the little ones waited for the evening’s star, Santa, who made an appearance during the Winterfest parade that followed. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Lighted Holiday Parade Owatonna hometown holiday 2018

Nearly 70 floats — decked out in all the bells, whistles and lights — paraded down Cedar Avenue for the 2018 Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Owatonna.
Havana Lights

Havana Lights, a drive-thru Christmas light display just outside of Owatonna city limits, serves as a fundraiser in the holiday season for Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota. 
Winter Walk 2018

Santa waves from a decorated truck during the Winter Walk parade. (File photo/southernminn.com)
anderson center art fair.jpg

(Courtesy of Visit Red Wing)
St. Peter Candelight Shopping
Santa Claus Fire Trucl

The Le Center Fire Truck carries Santa Claus through the Hollydaze Winter Festival parade route.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Santa Claus

Santa Claus waves to onlookers in the 2021 Christmas in the Valley parade in Le Sueur. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Nativity Drive-Thru Waseca 2021

(Photo courtesy of Anita Nelson)
Scene Kiwanis Holiday Lights.jpg

