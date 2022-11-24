If you’re looking for holiday events in Minnesota, we’ve got you covered. Peruse through dozens of updated events to add a touch of festivity, fun, and spontaneity to the holidays. If you don’t have something planned, you’ll manage to turn things around at the last minute and make your holidays extra special. You’re sure to find countless, exciting events and festivals. Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday event to enjoy as a couple, with friends, or with your family, this is where you should begin.
Browse through some of the most anticipated holiday events in our region to let the merrymaking begin.
FARIBAULT WINTERFEST
Dec. 1-3 in Faribault; faribaultmn.org
Winterfest is Faribault annual celebration of all things winter and holidays. This is the 2022 Winterfest schedule:
Thursday Dec. 2:
- Ice Carving 4-8 p.m. at corner of Fourth St and Central (by Heartman Insurance)
- Window Decorating Contest 4-8 p.m. Ballots will be available at the Paradise Center for the Arts, the Community Center.
- Horse Drawn Wagon Rides: 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Santa and the Reindeer at Buckham Memorial Library, along with Games & Activities at Faribault Community Center 5-7 p.m., and live music.
Friday, Dec. 3:
- Elf at Paradise Center for the Arts at 7:30pm
- Horse Drawn Wagon Rides
- Shattuck Snow Sculpture team carves Snow Sculpture *Pending Weather Permits (By Burkhartzmeyer Shoes)
Saturday, Dec. 4:
- Sleds on Central Vintage Snowmobile Show 1-4 p.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue. This event is free. Food and beverage available for purchase.
- Holiday Spirits Bazaar at 10,000 Drops from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- 14th Annual Canadian Christmas Open House at the Alexander Faribault House. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
- Fireworks 5:30pm – launched near Crooked Pint and Viaduct
- Parade of Lights on Central Ave. between First Street and Sixth St. 5:50 p.m.
- Street Dance on 400 block of Central Ave, in front of Chappuis Jewelry; no cover. Enjoy music by Fender Bender, a heated tent, food and bar available for purchase.
Lighted Holiday Parade, Havana Holiday Lights and Christmas in the Village
December in Owatonna
Lighted Holiday Parade and Christmas in the Village: The Main Street Holiday Lighted Parade will be held in downtown Owatonna on Thursday, Dec. 1. Parade line-up starts at 5:00 p.m. on Front Street, near the elevator. Parade begins promptly at 6:00 p.m., running from the Front Street starting point and proceeding on South Cedar to Central Park.
The folks take great pride in their Holiday Lighted Parade, and they expect a record number of entries and attendees this year. This unique parade is the official launch to the Hometown Holiday Weekend, which encompasses holiday events starting the Thursday after Thanksgiving. From fire trucks to bicycles, snow plows to Santa, there are always fun surprises at this festive, awe-inspiring parade.
The excitement continues after the parade, as the switch to light up the lights in the park is flipped, and the Owatonna High School Carolers entertain the crowd with Christmas carols and hot cider & cookies are available to all who come. Nothing says welcome to the holiday season quite like this beloved town tradition.
The Steele County Historical Society’s Christmas in the Village is an annual event designed to bring out the child in all of us. Friday, Dec. 2 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Luminary walk, horse- drawn wagon rides, Santa & Mrs. Claus, take-home craft, holiday music, craft sale and demos. Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa & Mrs. Claus, take- home craft, holiday music, craft sale and demos. Enjoy the beautifully decorated Dunnell House on both days. This multi-day event is one of Owatonna’s most beloved annual traditions.
Havana Lights is a drive-thru Christmas light display on Havana Road in Owatonna. It is free and open to the public; however, a free-will donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter, is appreciated and will go toward the efforts of Helping Paws of Southern MN. Other items could include: toys, treats or beds (place in containers provided).
The Havana Lights is a residence on the south-east part of town, on Havana Road. There is a very long driveway, adorned with lights and blow ups and all sorts of decorations. The event is open Thanksgiving through New Year’s, from dusk to 10 p.m. This is the 5th year of this show, and new displays have been added.
WINTER WALK
Dec. 8 in Northfield; northfieldchamber.com
The annual Winter Walk occurs on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5-10 p.m. in historic downtown Northfield; free admission. Join in celebrating the 23rd Annual Winter Walk and experience downtown Northfield by candlelight.
Stroll through, unique shops, dine at fine restaurants, enjoy caroling, sleigh rides, storytelling, luminaries, decorated store fronts and much more. The Snowflake Ornament Hunt begins the Monday of Winter Walk Week; clues begin at 8 a.m. each morning and are posted on the Northfield News website, plus the Chamber’s website and Facebook pages.
ANDERSON CENTER HOLIDAY ART FAIR & HOME TOUR
Dec. 3-10 in Red Wing
Celebrate the season with the Red Wing Anderson Center’s annual Holiday Home Tour, Dec. 3 and Dec. 7-10. Tours depart at select times each day.
This is the only time of year when the Tower View Residence, a unique part of Red Wing’s history, is lovingly decorated for the holidays by local designers and businesses, and is open for public tours. A six-bedroom, four-bathroom Georgian Revival style home, the Tower View Residence was built in 1917 by A. P. and Lydia Anderson and is listed on the National Historic Register. Today, the home is used by artists, writers, and creators from across the globe, through the Anderson Center’s flagship Artist Residency Program.
Make your own home and loved ones feel special as well, by shopping for local and regional original works of art at the Winter Artist Showcase in the Anderson Center Main Gallery, Nov. 19-Jan. 27. Guest artist trunk shows in the Tower View Barn and open studios on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10, to provide even more opportunities for one-of-a-kind gift giving. In addition to guest artists on Saturday, Dec. 3, the Anderson Center will be selling beer & wine that day. Rochester’s Taqueria El Sueсo will be on-site, serving up chicken pozole and a menu of tasty Mexican food, and live music will be offered for guests in the Tower View Barn.
The Historic Tower View Residence is a Georgian Revival style brick house with 12 rooms. Beautifully crafted cherry woodwork and decorative painting are featured throughout the house. It was built between 1916-1917 as a family home by Dr. Alexander Pierce Anderson, an educator, inventor, and plant physiologist best known as the inventor of puffed wheat. Guided tours depart for the home from the Main Entrance to the Galleries. Guests must be present and checked-in at the Main Entrance at least five minutes prior to their tour start time. Tours are 40-60 minutes in duration. Tours are not recommended for children age 4 and under. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth under 18, and free for Anderson Center members.
Tour times are Saturday, Dec. 3: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., & 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 7-9: 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
ELFCAPADE AND CANDLELIGHT SHOPPING
Dec. 1, 8, 10 and 15 in St. Peter
Experience St. Peter’s third annual Elfcapade, a story-based adventure for kids 10 and under. Held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, the kids will pick up their story booklets and find their first elf at Amber-Seaver Keller Williams. The kids will follow the story and find an elf and an activity at each store along the way, ending at American Legion Post 36, with a visit from Santa himself and some cookie decorating.
The trail will lead them to Julee’s Jewelry, Smallest Cog Bike Shop, Arrow Hardware and Paint, Harbor Home and Gifts, Her Happy Place, The People’s Store, and Swedish Kontour and Gifts. They will receive a keepsake story book and a chance to win three separate prizes at the end of their adventure.
Be a part of St. Peter’s third annual candlelight shopping jubilee, which will be held on Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15 from 4-6:30 p.m.
This one is geared toward adults, with some adult beverages and samples of recipes from historic St Peter. Participating stores are Her Happy Place, Julee’s Jewelry, Arrow Hardware and Paint, Smallest Cog Bike Shop and Harbor Home & Gifts. Candlelight shopping is a unique Christmas experience and is anticipated by many.
Hollydaze
Nov. 26 in Le Center
Le Center’s 22nd Hollydaze parade is bringing the Christmas spirit to town at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Around 40-50 units featuring local businesses, community organizations, Christmas characters and Santa Claus himself will march down Minnesota Street.
Immediately following the parade, Hollydaze’s sponsor, the Le Center Chamber of Commerce, is lighting up Courthouse Park with holiday lights in a special ceremony. The lights are strung up by a team of dedicated volunteers.
Kids can meet Santa Claus and his reindeer at the Courthouse Park pavilion after the parade. If you’ve been good this year, now is the time to sit on his lap and tell him what you want for Christmas.
Santa Claus isn’t the only visitor traveling to Le Center from up north. Princesses Anna and Elsa from the movie “Frozen” are spending a day away from the kingdom of Arendelle to meet the kids of Le Center.
The winter festival will also feature a live nativity scene as well as a petting zoo. Schell’s Hobo Band is returning to bring live musical entertainment during and after the parade.
Christmas in the Valley
Dec. 2 in Le Sueur
For the first time in over 40 years in 2021, the annual Christmas in the Valley lighted parade was able to travel through Le Sueur's Main Street unencumbered, now that the north and south sections have been reconnected in the community. Beyond the parade, Christmas in the Valley also include a Santa house in Mother Louise Park, which features a Santa meet and greet and storytime. After the parade is Christmas carols and the lighting of 84,000 on the Gathering Tree.
Activities take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8:30 p.m. on Main Street in Le Sueur.
Winter Wonderland and Nativity Drive-Thru
Dec. 3, 9 and 10 in Waseca
It's a Winter Wonderland at Starfire Event Center in Waseca from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are visiting Waseca from the North Pole again this year. This is a free family event, so be sure to stop in to enjoy Christmas movies, snacks, crafts and more.
Mr and Mrs Claus bring their elves along to turn one of our ballrooms into a Winter Wonderland — a site to see in Waseca during the holidays. This is where you'll get to have your photos taken.
Starfire Event Center are also taking private bookings in the Winter Wonderland for photo sessions. Email us at starfireeventcenter@wasecamac.com for more information on that.
The live Nativity Drive-Thru in Waseca is something special to behold, and you don't even have to leave your car to enjoy it. It takes place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10 at Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue NE in Waseca.
Three local churches - St. John Lutheran, St. Paul Lutheran and Christ the King Lutheran Church - collect around 150 volunteers to set up the illuminated show each year. This year's show will feature live animals from Jim Borchert's farm in Ellendale, including donkeys, goats, sheep and even a live camel. Fellowship is also offered at St. John's, including sloppy Joe's and refreshments.
Canned foods and cash donations will be accepted to help cover the event expenses and provide to the Waseca County Food Shelf.
Other Events
Christmas Market Craft and Gift Expo: 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Dundas Dome, 901 Cannon Road, Dundas; free admission, free parking, family friendly atmosphere
Kiwanis Holiday Lights: Nov. 25–Dec. 31 (5-9 Sunday-Thursday; 5-10 Friday and Saturday) at Sibley Park, Mankato; see the lights by car or foot; visit Santa in his Whoville house; see Santa’s reindeer; enjoy candy canes from Santa’s elves; color holiday-themed posters.
Carols for a Cause: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 8 at Schell’s Starkeller Brewing, 2215 N. Garden St., New Ulm; a Concord Singers holiday concert and benefit with a singalong; festive attire is highly encouraged for added cheer; beer is available for purchase, along with hot apple cider, water, or root beer for those looking for N/A options.
Plainview Holiday Treasures: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 in Plainview; craft/vendor/unique shops/dining and drinks; the village is a unique shopping destination where you are bound to find your treasures.
100-Mile Christmas Celebration: Saturday, Dec. 3 from Hastings to Winona; holiday cheer prevails in each little town along Highway 61; visit the various decorated shops, restaurants, and galleries.