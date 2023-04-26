In 2012, there were less than 40 breweries operating in the state of Minnesota. Fast forward to 2023, and that number has grown to over 260, thus highlighting the popularity of locally produced craft beverages, such as beer, cideries, wine and distilled spirits throughout the state and in Southern Minnesota.
The industry has certainly surpassed the ‘trend’ stage and breweries, cideries, wineries and distilleries have become well established businesses throughout the region. An example of this would be the neighboring cities of Northfield and Dundas, which feature three breweries (Imminent Brewing, Tanzenwald Brewing and Chapel Brewing), a cidery (Keepsake Cidery) and a distillery (Loon Liquors).
“A lot of folks said this was going to be a trend, and it will go away, but I think we’ve been doing this long enough now to see that this is not a trend that’s going away,” Imminent Brewing’s co-owner Laura Meyers said. “This is something that people are really satisfied with … I think there is something about the uniqueness of our product to the point where the big breweries are catching on and thinking like ‘oh, we better start making more unique beverages for folks to enjoy because that is what people want’.”
Imminent Brewery co-owner Derek Meyers added, “A general interest from customers in local products and local businesses is a big part of it,” Imminent Brewing’s Derek Meyer said. “People like enjoying products that are made from the agricultural goods that are around them and they also enjoy supporting businesses and the people they see working in those businesses that are their friends and neighbors.
“I think breweries have become a place for communities to gather in a different way than a bar, at least that is one of our driving forces. It is not just about the product but it also about the environment that you are creating for people to enjoy.”
Located in the converted motor pool area of the former National Guard Army in downtown Northfield since its opening in 2017, Imminent’s beverage menu includes ales, lagers, stouts, seltzers and its popular Dragon Squirrel IPA. Non-alcoholic choices include on-tap kombucha along with a selection of locally bottled soft drinks and flavored seltzer water.
In addition, Imminent’s tap room features food trucks on most days of operation along with live music and special events on selected days throughout the year. Unlike a typical bar, most craft beverage venues feature earlier closing times and limited days of operation.
Mineral Springs Brewery (MSB), which is located in downtown Owatonna, is another popular beer destination in the area. MSB has been in its riverfront location since 2019 and President Bill Cronin provided his insight into the growth of the locally produced beverages.
“For the industry as a whole, I believe the attraction to local craft beer has been the quality of the product and the community setting in which it's served. The 'feel' of these local distilleries and breweries is one of fellowship and connection, and it ties in so well with a great product,” Cronin said.
He continued, “Our customers appreciate that we're local, that we have a place in their backyard. There's no doubt the Owatonna area was extremely supportive to us during COVID, to ensure we'd make it through those times. During that time, for sure the 'local' customers were supporting 'local', and we greatly appreciated that. I don't know now that it's so much supporting 'local' as it is to have the convenience of great craft beer, a great patio, bands, food trucks, etc. all within a few miles of home. I think that's what we offer that meets our 'local' clientele's needs and interests.”
Molly Kerr, Foremost Brewing Cooperative Members and Marketing Coordinator noted, "There are quite a few factors that have been fueling this trend. By consuming locally crafted beers, wines and liquors, you can guarantee you are receiving the freshest product possible. Customers that search out the craft products are looking for high quality products without breaking the bank. Being able to support a business that is a part of your own community is a bonus.”
Chankaska Creek Ranch Winery and Distillery in Kasota planted its first grapes in 2009 and has been producing wines at its location set amongst the rolling hills of the southern MInnesota River valley since 2012. In recent years, Chankaska has expanded into small batch spirits such and whiskey, gin, vodka, rum, bourbon and brandy under the Ranch Road label.
Winemaker John Taylor and marketing coordinator Kelsey Long added their thoughts on why the craft beverage movement continues to push forward.
“Focusing on quality raw materials, products and experiences make the consumer happy to revisit the establishment and the products,” Taylor and Long said. “We have a lot of local customers who are very supportive of the Minnesota wine industry. It certainly does not hurt when you are able to sell the local flair in addition to the quality of product and experience…locally produced in a great environment are the drivers for our loyal customers."
A key component to the growth is the quality of the product. Derek Meyers highlighted some of the advantages of the locally produced beverages.
“I like the fact that our beer doesn’t have any preservatives in it other than hops, and nothing is filtered or processed. It is all really fresh, and that may be the bigger thing. You know, when you are drinking a beer at the brewery that beer hasn’t been sitting on a shelf or in a truck. It has never been warm, our beer is cold all the time and it is fresh. Sometimes the beer is just out of fermentation and you are drinking beer that is kegged that day.”
Cronin also talked about quality and the impact it has for his customers. “Our product is as pure as it comes! We brew it just 40 feet away from our taps, with some of the best water in the upper midwest. Our kegs don't get placed on a truck and bounce around on delivery. They rest in the cooler until tapped, and that content is as fresh as the day it was brewed.”
Kerr also highlighted some of the environmental benefits of local production, "The shorter the distance your beer must travel, the lower ecological impact it has. As a brew pub, Foremost’s beer is only available for purchase in house, and we cannot distribute. Also, our brew system recaptures water to be reused and our spent grains from brewing are given to an area farmer to feed to his animals."
Locally grown products are also featured in many of the beverages. Chankaska grows many of the grapes it uses on site and Imminent uses ingredients such as basil, rhubarb and raspberries sourced from area farmers in some of its popular seasonal brews.
Along with quality is the diversity of flavors and types of beverages available in the industry.
“There is enough runway still, I think, for breweries to keep innovating and do unique things. In the 1990s, nobody was making anything like a Smoothie Sour (beer) because nobody had to differentiate themselves from anybody else. So now, there are all these breweries out there and in order to be more interesting people are trying strange things. Some turn out awesome and some of them fall…and then you figure out what is going to work,” Derek Meyers said.
Laura Meyers noted about the variety offered by craft beverage businesses, “It adds to the fun. People are trying something new and it feels like a little adventure. Last week, I was at Chapel Brewing in Dundas and they were doing their 'Experiment Ale,' and they do a super small batch release most Thursdays, and last week, it was the Pickle Beer. It tastes like a dill pickle, and the place was busting at the seams, and they sold out of the pickle beer in like 3.5 hours."
She continued, “We are so excited for them to be doing this thing, and people really love it and want to go and try something new. Keepsake Cidery also comes to mind, because the way they are doing all their ciders is so unique that people will come from far away if they understand cider.”
Outside of the beverages sold, the area’s breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries strive to offer a welcoming location to enjoy their products. Family friendly and dog friendly environments help create this ambiance along with special events, live music and tasty food options including food trucks and locally sourced snacks.
“I've never seen our brewery/taproom as a bar. First, we're licensed to sell malted beverages only, so we don't sell mixed drinks and a few other standard alcoholic offerings,” Cronin said. “We sell what we brew, and those who appreciate that come out to see us. Secondly, for sure, our taproom is a community. It simply isn't a place to go to get drunk, stay out late, and cause trouble. It's a place to go to enjoy a beer or two with friends and family in a very family-friendly setting. An interesting supporting note is that we've sold more than 10,000 cans of Northern Soda since we opened, which speaks to the family atmosphere we have.”
Kerr also sees some of those same trends at Foremost, “Breweries by nature provide a welcoming environment for all, regular or not, to gather with friends and family. Foremost is in a unique historical building in downtown Owatonna. Large windows provide lots of natural light creating a bright atmosphere to come together as a community. The addition of music, food and special beer-centric events help to provide something for everyone."
Imminent’s Derek Meyers added, “We were out at Keepsake (Cidery) yesterday, and like a lot of places, they have created this lovely environment where people and families of all different backgrounds can come out there and there is something for everybody to do.”
At Imminent, part of the brewery’s mission is to create community and give back to the community that supports it.
“Breweries like O’Dell and New Belgium in Colorado were big inspirations to us because of that vibe. It is more of a relaxed energy and more focused on the community aspect,” Laura Meyers said. "That is tied for a top priority for our mission - make great beer and be community focused. We want to make sure the relationships with the people - whether that’s folks working for us or folks coming in the door that all of those relationships are a high priority…making sure everyone is being respectful, feeling respected and safe in this space is so important to me that I can’t even describe it.”
She added, “Being family friendly is really important to us too. We really try to gear any events towards that and we want it to feel like an overall fun, joyful, loving experience when you are here…from the food trucks to the music to the game nights - all of that.”
Craft beverage businesses are often a popular destination for day trips or weekend trips. At Chankaska, the scenic location is another attraction that makes the winery a favorite.
“We attribute much of the experience guests can have to our atmosphere,” Long said. “The grounds outside allow for relaxing on the patio, listening to the creek, enjoying live music and complimentary s’mores while watching the sunset, or staying inside either the Tasting Room or Spirit Room while taking in a bird's eye view of the property. There is something for everyone, and enough space to explore the grounds, which makes Chankaska special.”