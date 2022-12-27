In years past, the winter in Southern Minnesota was a time for golfers to dream about hitting the links during the warmer days of summer or maybe plan a southern getaway to play a few rounds in sunny Florida or Arizona before returning to the frozen north.
Those days of putting golf on hold for several months could soon be a thing of the past, as technology advancements have given birth to a new wave of lifelike golf simulators that allow an opportunity to play the sport indoors. This growing trend has landed in Southern Minnesota in recent years, and there are many area facilities that offer golfers a chance to experience firsthand the realistic golf opportunities this growing technology provides.
At present, golfers in Southern Minnesota are blessed with several indoor golf simulator locations, including two newer venues in Le Sueur and Faribault.
“With the technology getting better and better, you are going to see more of these places. It helps to keep your golf game going,” said Le Sueur Community Center Recreation Manager Allison Watkins. “In the northern states, you can’t play golf all the time so it is nice to keep it going in the winter time and [the simulator] is a good way to keep loose and help your golf game get better, too.”
The city of Le Sueur recently added a new Golfzon TwoVision simulator to its roster of recreational offerings at the Community Center. This device is on the cutting edge of simulator technology which includes a 24-position swing plate that creates true course contours, an automatic tee and ball retrieval system, an LED putting guide and multiple surfaces that duplicate shots from the tee box, fairway, rough, bunkers and putting green.
Housed in one of the Community Center’s repurposed racquetball courts, the golf simulator allows golfers a chance to play from over 200 courses around the world. The list offered by the simulator in Le Sueur includes famous courses from North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, such as Pebble Beach, Bethpage Black and St. Andrews.
“We installed this in late October and our first week open to the public was the first week of November (2022),” Watkins said. “The Golfzon TwoVision is definitely the best one on the market that I have ever seen with that changing swing plate. It is really the only one of I’ve seen do that, so it gives you the correct lie of the ball. If the ball is above your feet, that is where it's going to move. It's very accurate, and that makes your game of golf a lot truer when you are in the simulator.”
In its opening weeks of usage, the simulator has proven to be popular. The Community Center staged a long drive contest on the simulator and Watkins has been doing informational sessions to help introduce it to the community.
“It has certainly grown since the initial launch,” City Administrator Joe Roby said. “Allison (Watkins) has done a lot of educational sessions to get people comfortable with the technology and the user interface, which is very user friendly. We’ve had people not only from the community but from surrounding communities who are interested in the simulator - those golfers who may not be snowbirds but they still want to swing the clubs during the winter.”
Watkins added, “Playing on the simulator is something you do all winter long … something to keep people active, and it is also another revenue generator for the Community Center. The simulator is bringing in a bit of money, but it is also keeping people active all winter long, which is the goal of the Community Center.”
Roby echoed Watkins thoughts.
“The team here at the city is always looking for new recreation opportunities for the community, and this was an opportunity to maximize existing space, while also grabbing onto something that is very popular,” Roby said. "We have the Le Sueur Country Club here with a strong membership in the community and regionally, and because the simulator is available multiple hours during the day year-round and because it is the best technology that’s out there. It really provides the very best simulated golf experience that our community can take advantage of.”
The future for the Le Sueur golf simulator is wide open. The Community Center is currently offering golf simulator memberships and daily fees. Leagues are currently being planned beginning in 2023 and a partnership with Le Sueur Country Club pro Adam Copeland will offer lessons on the simulator in upcoming months. The Community Center already has existing summer golf program partnerships with the Le Sueur Country Club and Watkins sees that connection continuing with the simulator.
The facility is also available for rentals for events such as birthday parties and other types of social gatherings. Along with traditional golf options, the simulator technology allows for fun arcade-style games such as darts and blocks golf.
Along with offering veteran golfers a chance to keep their game fresh during the cold winter months, the simulators are also a perfect way to introduce newcomers to the game.
“I see this technology as a benefit, too, because it may not be as intimidating as going out to a club for the first time and not knowing your way around the course,” Roby said. "You have this dedicated time for just you and your group to play. You can take mulligans if you need to, and there is a gimme circle around the hole on the green for putts."
Watkins added, “We have had all ages at the simulator so far. I had a little guy who was 10-12 years old up to retirees. Golf is a great sport, and the nice thing about it is that anybody can play … from beginner to expert, you can use a simulator and be comfortable with it.”
Another example of the growing popularity of the golf simulators is located in downtown Faribault. In less than a year, The Golf Box has become a hub for indoor golf at its location at 409 Central Avenue N.
The Golf Box has converted a former movie theater into a facility that currently features three Trackman golf simulators - with two more Trackman simulators scheduled to go online soon. The Golf Box has also opened a full service bar along with a complete food menu and lounge for golfers to enjoy while playing a round.
“The business has been pretty good with a lot of repeat customers,” The Golf Box spokesperson Jacob Laube said. “Our Leagues have taken off and we have almost 50 guys in our first league with very little advertising.to start it. So that’s pretty good and I’ve heard from the league guys that they are having a blast with it so far.”
Laube said a second league is planned to start up in January and the leagues are handicapped, so golfers of all skill levels can enjoy the competition. In addition to open tee times for golfers, The Golf Box also has lessons available through Clay Curwin, who is the head golf pro at the Faribault Country Club during the winter months.
Much like the facility in Le Sueur, the Trackman radar ball tracking technology software used at The Golf Box is constantly evolving and updating to provide a top flight golfing experience for the customer. The Golf Box has a large list of available courses including two Minnesota courses (Interlachen C.C. and Wayzata C.C.).
“It (the Trackman software) updates constantly, so they are making it better as it goes on and they are adding courses every week. It is currently at 230 and when we first bought the Trackman it had 150. In less than a year they’ve added 80 courses,” Laube said.
Listed below are some of the many golf simulator facilities located in the area.
A.L. Golf Center
The A.L Golf Center features three golfing bays with high tech simulators. Golfers can select from a roster of 99 different courses to play at the A.L. Golf Center. League play is available for all levels of play and the facility is open for party and event rentals. In addition, the A.L. Golf Center now offers food and beverage options at its location in Albert Lea. For more information or to make reservations, call 507-473-2687 or visit www.algolfcenter.com
1645 W. Main Street, Albert Lea
Phone: 507-473-2687
Website: algolfcenter.com
Burnsville Indoor Golf
Burnsville Indoor Golf offers state of the art technology that provides realistic golf simulated situations on a wide range of world-class golf courses including notables such as Pebble Beach, St. Andrews and Torrey Pines. The facility also includes the 19th Hole Sports Grill, which offers a variety of food, snack and drink options.
3601 W 145th St., Burnsville
Phone: 952-746-4534
Website: burnsvilleindoorgolf.com
Chip Shots
A multi-purpose entertainment center, Chips Shots provides an activity oasis during the winter months with three indoor pickle ball courts, corn hole games and six sports simulators along with a full service bar and kitchen. The facility in Rochester has four Full Swing golf simulators that offer a chance to play over 100 world famous courses and it features advanced ball-tracking infrared technology that maps your shot’s trajectory and allows you to analyze your swing. Chip Shots’ aboutGolf simulator also provides a fun alternative to traditional golf games with favorites such as darts, mini-golf and beer pong.
3708 N. Broadway Avenue, Suite 140, Rochester
Phone: 507-361-0401
Website: chipshotsmn.com
CreeksBend Golf Course
Once the winter closes the course outdoors at CreeksBend in New Prague, golfers can head indoors to the clubhouse to keep their swings going during the cold weather on one of two Foresight brand simulators. These devices allow golfers to play a wide range of courses along with providing opportunities for lessons from club pro Brian Connelly and league play.
“We’ve gotten pretty good feedback on the simulators,” club spokesperson Nikki Slepicka said. “They are pretty accurate for distance and measuring data points for your swing.”
The simulators are located in the clubhouse close to CreeksBend's full service restaurant and bar, which allows patrons to have easy access to food and beverage options while playing a round of indoor golf.
“The simulators help your golf game so it doesn’t get rusty during the winter,” Slepicka said. “It’s another activity to do with friends during the winter…you can come inside and play golf.”
26826 Langford Avenue, New Prague
Phone: 952-758-7203
Website: creeksbendgolfcourse.com
The Golf Box
Located on Central Avenue in the heart of downtown Farilbault, The Golf Box offers Trackman golf simulators along with a full service bar, restaurant and lounge area. Individual tee times, leagues and lessons are available along with an indoor putting area to hone your skills during the winter months.
409 Central Avenue N., Faribault
Phone: 507-602-0460
Website: thegolfbox.net
The Golf Project
New Ulm
Situated in the heart of downtown New Ulm, The Golf Project indoor golf center offers golfers a chance to play over 75 courses on its aboutGolf brand simulators. The facility offers individual and group tee times along with league play and lessons, which include a video recap of your training session.
5 N, Minnesota Street, Suite B, New Ulm
Phone: 507-267-6347
Website: thegolfprojectmn.com
Lakeville Links
The indoor golf opportunities at the Lakeville Links include six Golfzon TwoVision simulators that provide golfers with a chance to stay on top of their game throughout the winter Months in Minnesota. In addition, Lakeville Links a solid assortment of food and drink choices on its clubhouse menu.
7630 Juniper Path, Suite H, Lakeville
Phone: 612-699-0526
Website: lakevillelinks.com
Legends Club
Legends Club offers two high definition golf simulators that feature Sony Laser 5000 3 LCD projectors, which provide a truly realistic indoor golf experience. Simulator leagues and event rentals are available and the Legends Club restaurant has a wide range of beverage and food items available for your dining pleasure.
8670 Credit River Blvd., Prior Lake
Telephone: 952-226-4777
Website: legendsg.com
Le Sueur Community Center
The Le Sueur Community Center offers a Golfzon TwoVision simulator, which provides one of the most life-like golf experiences available today. Le Sueur Community Center
821 E. Ferry St., Le Sueur
Phone: 507-665-3325
Website: cityoflesueur.com/367/Indoor-Golf
Lincoln Community Center
The Lincoln Community Center offers a golf simulator at its location in Mankato. Individual and group tee times are available along with lessons and seasonal memberships.
Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St., Mankato
Phone: 507-387-5501
Rochester Indoor Golf Center
The Rochester Indoor Golf Center features four indoor golf simulators at its location in the Hillcrest Shopping Center. Along with the simulators, the Rochester Indoor Golf Center has a discount golf superstore offering a equipment and supplies from many of the game’s top manufacturers. The high-definition and updated golf simulators provide a chance to play rounds on 25 different championship courses. Refreshment options at the Rochester Indoor Golf Center are available from nearby Charlie’s Eatery and Pub.
1642 Hwy. 52 N., Rochester
Phone: 507-529-0223
Website: rochesterindoorgolfcenter.com
South Metro Indoor Golf
South Metro Indoor Golf offers two simulator bays powered by Trackman performance technology, which is used by over 800 tour pros to improve their game. The facility offers a practice putting area along with turf in the hitting bays that reacts like real grass. Some of the courses offered for play include the PGA National, Muirfield, Royal Troon and the St. Andrews Old Course.
1353 Larc Industrial Blvd., Burnsville
Phone: 612-296-2815
Website: southmetroindoorgolf.com
Starfire Event Center
Starfire boasts multiple golf simulator options as part of its event center complex. The simulators can be rented by hour or by appointment.
206 Second Ave. SW, Waseca
Phone: 507-461-1387
Website: starfire-event-center.business.site
Straight River Golf Course
One of the pioneers in area golf simulators, the Straight River Golf Course has been offering a chance to swing the clubs indoors for seven years at its location on the Straight River just south of downtown Faribault. The SRGC uses the aboutGolf simulator and it features constant technology updates along with a wide range of courses and games to play.
“The people who use it (the simulator) swear by it,” SRGC owner Joe Lehrer said. “It helps them improve their game and stay in golf shape during the winter months.”
In the warmer months, SRGC has an 18-hole layout that includes a combination of an executive nine hole and nine holes that are par three. The facility also includes a driving range and practice putting green. Lehrer said the simulator at the SRGC is open to the public for tee times and you need to make a reservation in order to set up session for you or your group.
23442 Cates Ave., Faribault
Phone: 507-334-5108
Website: straightrivergolfcourse.com
Tee Times
Another new addition that opened in November 2022 is the Tee Times golf simulator in Mankato. Located in the former Family Video building, Tee Times features four simulators along with a chipping and putting green area. The venue also includes a full service bar area for customers to enjoy while golfing.
551 Belle Ave. Suite B, Mankato
Phone: 507-720-0968
Website: teetimesmankato.com