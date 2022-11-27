Paradise Christmas Carol Rehearsal

Technical director Matthew Boyd (left) talks with two cast members during rehearsal for A Christmas Story. The group is wearing masks to prevent any potential illness spread during rehearsal, but they won't have any during the live performances.

The holidays are all about tradition, and catching a seasonal performance at one of the region’s many community and professional theaters is a perfect way to celebrate this special time of year with family and friends.

Paradise Christmas Carol Sam Temple

Technical director Matthew Boyd (left) and director Sam Temple (right) watch the cast rehearse a scene from the A Christmas Carol. (Photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)
Paradise Christmas Carol Mathew Boyd

Technical director Matthew Boyd during a recent rehearsal for A Christmas Carol at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault. (Photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)
Paradise Christmas Carol Script

(Photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)
Northfield Arts Guide Mrs. Moxie

Becoming stage-worthy Mrs Moxie takes between two and three hours of primping. (Photo courtesy of Craig Moxness)
Rochester Repertory Theatre

An image from 2021’s "A Christmas Carol" at Rochester Repertory Theatre. This year, the group is doing "The Last Night of Ballyhoo" as its holiday show.
Chanhassen A Celtic Holiday

A scene from A Celtic Holiday Hooley at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

Tom Nelson is a resident of Northfield. Prior to his move to this area in 2021, Nelson worked as an intercollegiate athletics professional for over 30 years. A graduate of North Central College in Naperville, Ill., Nelson began his writing career as a reporter for newspapers in the Chicago suburbs including the West Chicago Press, Wheaton Daily Journal, Naperville/Bolingbrook SUN and the Aurora Beacon News.

